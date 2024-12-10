Florida State Players React to Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek Entering Transfer Portal
After a disastrous 2-10 2024 campaign, the Florida State Seminoles look to hit the reset button in the offseason ahead of spring camp through various means, but most notably the transfer portal. The 20-day window allows players to seek out new opportunities at all levels. It was expected for the Seminoles to lose more scholarship players than ever to the portal, however, one name has caught everyone by surprise.
Earlier this afternoon, it was announced by On3's Hayes Fawcett that freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek intends to enter the transfer portal. In his lone season with the Seminoles, Kromenhoek made appearances in six games, starting against Charleston Southern and Florida. The young quarterback had 502 passing yards on 44/84 attempts with three passing touchdowns, and two interceptions and rushed for 113 yards on 63 carries.
The former five star quarterback has three years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.
Given the shocking news, many of his teammates shared their disbelief on social media, below are just some of the things they had to say.
New York Jets Quarterback and FSU Alum Jordan Travis Shares His Disbelief
Former FSU Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Byers Is Upset By the News
Freshman Kicker Jake Weinberg Wishes Kromenhoek Well
Freshman Offensive Lineman Manasse Itete is Heartbroken By the News
Freshman Offensive Lineman Jayden Todd Is Heartbroken by the News
Freshman Cornerback Ricky Knight III Is In Shock
Freshman Cornerback Charles Lester III Displeased
Freshman Wide Reciever BJ Gibson is Shocked By the News
