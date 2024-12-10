Nole Gameday

Florida State Players React to Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek Entering Transfer Portal

This came as an unexpected loss for the Seminoles.

Robert Malcom

Nov 30, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (14) before a game against the Florida Gators at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (14) before a game against the Florida Gators at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a disastrous 2-10 2024 campaign, the Florida State Seminoles look to hit the reset button in the offseason ahead of spring camp through various means, but most notably the transfer portal. The 20-day window allows players to seek out new opportunities at all levels. It was expected for the Seminoles to lose more scholarship players than ever to the portal, however, one name has caught everyone by surprise.

Earlier this afternoon, it was announced by On3's Hayes Fawcett that freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek intends to enter the transfer portal. In his lone season with the Seminoles, Kromenhoek made appearances in six games, starting against Charleston Southern and Florida. The young quarterback had 502 passing yards on 44/84 attempts with three passing touchdowns, and two interceptions and rushed for 113 yards on 63 carries.

READ MORE: Florida State Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek Leaving Seminoles, Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

The former five star quarterback has three years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

Given the shocking news, many of his teammates shared their disbelief on social media, below are just some of the things they had to say.

New York Jets Quarterback and FSU Alum Jordan Travis Shares His Disbelief

Former FSU Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Byers Is Upset By the News

Freshman Kicker Jake Weinberg Wishes Kromenhoek Well

Freshman Offensive Lineman Manasse Itete is Heartbroken By the News

Freshman Offensive Lineman Jayden Todd Is Heartbroken by the News

Freshman Cornerback Ricky Knight III Is In Shock

Freshman Cornerback Charles Lester III Displeased

Charles Lester and Luke Kromenhoek
Cl3slimee on Instagram

Freshman Wide Reciever BJ Gibson is Shocked By the News

READ MORE: Top Quarterback Transfer Eyeing Visit To Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• Florida State Hires New Offensive Line Coach Away From UCF

• Coveted Transfer Portal EDGE Defender Lists Florida State In Top-3 Schools

 Florida State Linebacker Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

• Florida State Wide Receiver Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Published
Robert Malcom
ROBERT MALCOM

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football