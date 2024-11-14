Florida State Football Players React to Recent Firing Of Coaches
Following a historically bad 1-9 start to the season and a 52-3 loss to Notre Dame, Mike Norvell decided that changes needed to be made within the coaching staff as time and time again mistakes are being made on the field that are costing the Seminoles football games.
From dropped passes, to missed blocks, even missed tackles, the team's inability to execute on fundamental skills has been seen throughout the season, and while the potential in the roster is there, teams don't win games off potential alone. It takes good coaching for good players to become great, and continue to progress in their football journeys, not the other way around.
Due to recent regression seen from a team and staff that won the program's 16th ACC Championship just a season ago, head coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday afternoon that offensive coordinator/ offensive line coach Alex Atkins, wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller had all been relieved of their coaching duties effective immediately.
For some, it was a breath of fresh air as this could possibly lead to better days ahead for the program sooner than later, but for others, especially within the program, it's hard to see the same people who have put so much into Florida State be fired. With that being said, there is nobody more affected by the change than the players on the team, and many of them have shown their support for their former coaches on social media.
True Freshman Wide Reciever BJ Gibson Thanks His Former Position Coach
Redshirt Freshman Cornerback Edwin Joseph Wishes Adam Fuller the Best of Luck Following His Departure From FSU
R-Sr WR Kentron Poitier Shares His Support For Ron Dugans
True Freshman Offensive Lineman Manasse Itete Shares Photo With Alex Atkins
True Freshman Offensive Lineman Jonathan Daniels Shares a Photo With Alex Atkins
R-Sr WR Ja'Khi Duglas Shares a Photo of Members of the WR Room With Ron Dugans
True Freshman WR Lawayne McCoy Shares A Photo With Ron Dugans
