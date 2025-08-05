Nole Gameday

Florida State running back on preseason Doak Walker Award watch list

The Seminoles have a running back gaining national attention ahead of the 2025 season.

Tommy Mire

Oct 7, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; View of a Florida State Seminoles helmet on the field before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; View of a Florida State Seminoles helmet on the field before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images / Melina Vastola-Imagn Images
In this story:

TALLAHASSEE - Florida State redshirt junior running back Gavin Sawchuk is on the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, presented annually to college football’s top running back.

Sawchuk, from Littleton, Colorado, rushed for 977 yards and 11 touchdowns over 23 games at Oklahoma from 2022-24. Last season, Sawchuk ran for 128 yards and one touchdown and led the Sooners with 67 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy.

In 2023, Sawchuk earned All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades after a career-best 744 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He ended the season with five consecutive 100-yard rushing games, including a career-best 135 yards in the Alamo Bowl against Arizona. He also ran for 135 yards against West Virginia and 130 yards with three touchdowns in a win over TCU.

READ MORE: Florida State long snapper Mason Arnold Named to Mannelly Award Watch List

Oklahoma Sooners running back Gavin Sawchuk.
Dec 27, 2024; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

As a true freshman in 2022, Sawchuk played two games and rushed 17 times for 105 yards.

Presented by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum, the Doak Walker Award winner will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awardson ESPN on December 12.

Sawchuk and the Seminoles will open the 2025 season in the renovated Doak Campbell Stadium on August 30 at 3:30 p.m. against Alabama. The contest will air nationally on ABC.

*Courtesy of Seminole Sports Info.

READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football