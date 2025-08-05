Florida State running back on preseason Doak Walker Award watch list
TALLAHASSEE - Florida State redshirt junior running back Gavin Sawchuk is on the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, presented annually to college football’s top running back.
Sawchuk, from Littleton, Colorado, rushed for 977 yards and 11 touchdowns over 23 games at Oklahoma from 2022-24. Last season, Sawchuk ran for 128 yards and one touchdown and led the Sooners with 67 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy.
In 2023, Sawchuk earned All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades after a career-best 744 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He ended the season with five consecutive 100-yard rushing games, including a career-best 135 yards in the Alamo Bowl against Arizona. He also ran for 135 yards against West Virginia and 130 yards with three touchdowns in a win over TCU.
As a true freshman in 2022, Sawchuk played two games and rushed 17 times for 105 yards.
Presented by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum, the Doak Walker Award winner will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awardson ESPN on December 12.
Sawchuk and the Seminoles will open the 2025 season in the renovated Doak Campbell Stadium on August 30 at 3:30 p.m. against Alabama. The contest will air nationally on ABC.
