Florida State Releases Ten 'Notes To Know' For Home Game Against Memphis
The Florida State Seminoles opened up the week by releasing their game notes for the upcoming contest against Mempis. The release included ten 'notes to know' for the program's first non-conference game of the season which happens to fall against Mike Norvell's former team.
Check them out below.
- Florida State hosts Memphis for the middle game of a season-long, three-game homestand. The Seminoles are playing their first non-conference game of 2024 after opening with two ACC games to start a season for the first time since 2003 (excluding 2020).
- Florida State was the only team in the country to open with two conference games and is the only member of a P4 conference to open with two P4 opponents. Of the 48 other P4 teams that played a P4 opponent in their first or second game, 30 played an FCS opponent in the other game.
- Mike Norvell is 9-2 (.818) in his head coaching career coming off an in-season open date. Including season openers, non-Saturday games and bowl games, his teams are 27-11 (.711) with more than seven days to prepare for a game.
- Florida State is 23-6 since the start of the 2022 season. The team's 23 total wins and 73.3 winning percentage in that span are the best in the ACC, with the win total ranking 8th nationally and the winning percentage 10th.
- The Seminoles, who won 10 games in 2022 and 13 games in 2023, are the only team in the ACC and one of just 12 nationally to reach double-digit wins in 2022 and 2023.
- FSU will induct its Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2024 this weekend, including Anquan Boldin and Lamarcus Joyner, who won national championships at FSU in 1999 and 2013, respectively. After scoring 21 career touchdowns, the 8th-most in FSU history, Boldin was the 2003 NFL Rookie of the Year, 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year, a three-time Pro-Bowl selection and won Super Bowl XLVII with the Baltimore Ravens. Joyner was a consensus All-American in 2013 and three-time All-ACC selection. His nine-year NFL career included an appearance in Super Bowl LIII with the Los Angeles Rams.
- The Seminoles' pass defense ranks 2nd in the ACC and 20th in the country allowing an average of 126.0 yards per game through the air. Last season, FSU led the country in opponent completion percentage (48.3), pass breakups (80), passes defended (90) and passes defended per game (6.43).
- Florida State's offensive line boasts 366 collegiate games played, the most in the country, with 220 starts, the 2nd-highest total nationally. The line includes returning first-team All-ACC offensive tackle Darius Washington, all-conference center Maurice Smith and starting tackle Jeremiah Byers from last year's group that blocked for the ACC's highest-scoring offense for the second straight year.
- FSU earned two ACC Player of the Week recognitions in Week 0 when the conference had three teams start their season. Shyheim Brown was named the ACC's Defensive Back of the Week after recording a career-high 13 tackles, including 1.0 for loss. His tackles total was the most for a Florida State defensive back since current Carolina Panther Jammie Robinson made 18 stops at Florida in 2021. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald was named the conference's Specialist of the Week after scoring seven points, courtesy of two field goals and one PAT. He made a career-long 59-yard field goal that is the longest in a conference game in ACC history and third-longest overall by an ACC kicker. His make from 59 yards was six yards longer than his previous career-long and tied the game at 14-14 on the last play of the first half. Additionally, Fitzgerald connected on a 52-yard field goal earlier in the 2nd quarter for his first career game with two field goals of at least 50 yards.
- Florida State punter Alex Mastromanno was named the Ray Guy national Punter of the Week following his performance against Boston College. Mastromanno, one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award last year, averaged 52.2 yards per punt on six attempts with three traveling at least 50 yards, including a career-long-tying 65-yard punt that rolled out of bounds
*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics
