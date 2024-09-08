Florida State Loses Second Commitment In As Many Days
Florida State's recruiting class has taken a big hit this weekend with two of the most highly-regarded pledges in #Tribe25 backing off their commitments.
On Sunday evening, four-star defensive end Javion Hilson announced he was decommitting from the Seminoles in the wake of the program starting out 0-2. Hilson originally flipped to FSU from Alabama back in January but the current situation in Tallahassee has forced him to re-evaluate his decision.
"After careful consideration, I have decided to decommit from Florida State and reopen my recruitment," Hilson wrote on social media. "I will be making my final decision in December. Thank you to everyone at FSU for their support."
This is a massive loss for Florida State as Hilson is one of the top pass-rushers in the 2025 class and he was the only defensive end committed to the Seminoles. With Hilson and four-star defensive tackle Myron Charles moving on, the program only has one pledge along the defensive line in the 2025 class - four-star Kevin Wynn - which isn't going to be good enough considering how the unit has looked through two games.
Through the first three games of his senior season, Hilson has totaled 24 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and a blocked field goal. He's led Cocoa High School to consecutive state championships.
With Hilson's decommitment, Florida State's 2025 class is down to just 11 verbal pledges. The haul drops from No. 22 to No. 34 in the country.
The 6-foot-3.5, 235-pound defensive tackle is regarded as the No. 34 overall prospect, the No. 2 EDGE, and the No. 6 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
