Florida State Reportedly In Discussions To Hire Defensive Coordinator From Nebraska
Florida State is reportedly getting closer to announcing its next defensive coordinator. The Seminoles are reportedly in discussions with a candidate from a Big 10 program.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White is trending towards taking the same position at Florida State. Other media entitities have also linked White to the Seminoles in a move that is expected to be made official in the near future.
White has been coaching at the FBS level since 2007. He's got six years of defensive coordinator experience under his belt after leading the defense at Arizona State (2019), Syracuse (2020-22), and Nebraska (2023-24). White coached against Florida State in 2020 and 2021 while he was with the Orange.
At 45-years-old, White has been honored as a Broyles Award nominee, which is awarded to the top assistant coach in college football, in two consecutive seasons. Nebraska ranked in the top-20 in total yards allowed (315.4 yards per game) and points allowed (19.8 points per game). The Cornhuskers achieved bowl eligiblity for the first time in eight years in 2024.
His salary was reportedly $1.6 million this past season. White has been credited with landing four blue-chip prospects since arriving at Nebraska.
