Florida State Running Back To Miss Remainder Of 2024 Season
The Florida State Seminoles are looking to begin climbing out of an early season hole when they face off with Memphis on Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee. The Seminoles will have to find a rhythm on offense without one of the top playmakers on the team.
On Monday morning, head coach Mike Norvell announced that junior running back Jaylin Lucas will miss the remainder of the 2024 season with an injury suffered in the loss to Boston College. Norvell noted that Lucas does have a redshirt available and he's excited about his future with the Seminoles.
"I do have some unfortunate news, Jaylin Lucas will be out for the year, sustained an injury there in our last game. Really disappointed for the young man, very talented player, explosive athlete for us, but he had an injury that will keep him out for the season," Norvell said on Monday. "He does have a redshirt available so he does have a couple years of eligibility left with that but our thoughts are with him as he's jumping into the rehab part of recovery with the injury. I know he's going to do a great job of continuing to help the guys that are there on the field and obviously working through his process here moving foward. Still, very excited about what his future is going to be as a Seminole but it is unfortunate that we're going to lose him for the rest of the season."
This is a sizable loss for Florida State despite a deep stable of running backs. Though Lucas earned just 12 snaps on offense in two games, he rushed two times for 13 yards and caught three passes for 39 yards. He had a 25-yard reception to set the Seminoles up with a potential scoring opportunity in the first half against Boston College.
Lucas also was one of the starting kick returners and contributed on punt return as well. With his absence, expect more playing time for some of the youngsters in the unit such as Kam Davis, Samuel Singleton, and Micahi Danzy. Lucas is the younger brother of Florida State wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas.
Norvell also touched on the status of redshirt senior offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers. Listed as FSU's starter at right tackle, Byers wasn't unavailable in the last game. The Seminoles will continue to monitor his progress leading up to this weekend.
"We'll see how JB progresses," Norvell said. "Not expecting that to be long term but we'll see where that looks like as we go into the rest of this week and if it happens to extend beyond that what it looks like.
If Byers isn't able to play against Memphis, redshirt senior Robert Scott and redshirt sophomore Jaylen Early are two names to watch who could start on Saturday.
Florida State and Memphis will face off on Saturday, September 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 EST and the game will be televised on ESPN.
