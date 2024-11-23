Florida State Snaps Six-Game Losing Streak With 41-7 Victory Against Charleston Southern
The Florida State Seminoles looked to secure their second win of the season against Charleston Southern, which is a far fall from their 13-1 and ACC Championship run just a year ago. The 'Noles were without offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans after a mass firing following such a disastrous 1-9 season.
Still, the 'Noles were able to pull off the victory after being favored by over 30 points with a final score of 41-7.
FSU quarterback Luke Kromenhoek threw for 209 yards and rushed for 31 while adding three touchdowns through the air, also the first three scores of his college career.
The game started fast for the Seminoles on defense as they forced a quick three and out but a roughing the kicker penalty gave the Buccaneers a free set of downs. A facemask by FSU defensive tackle Darrell Jackson helped move Charleston Southern across midfield. The defense held again forcing another punt giving FSU the ball at their own four-yard line.
It took Florida State a moment to get going on offense, and running back Lawrance Toafili, alongside Kromenhoek, was able to get some momentum on the ground. The offensive line continued to prove to be a weak point for a team that has struggled to score more than 21 points all season. Ray Guy candidate Alex Mastromanno was forced to punt to give Charleston Southern back the ball at the 13-yard line.
READ MORE: Florida State To Be Without At Least Three Starters Against Charleston Southern
Running back Kam Davis helped spark the Seminoles' first scoring drive with a 14-yard rush, and Kromenhoek found wide receiver Hykeem Williams for another 25. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald's kick was good from 25 yards.
The Buccaneers had a spark on offense of their own with a 22-yard pass to Noah Jennings by quarterback Kaleb Jackson. Charleston Southern moved into scoring position but kicker Montgomery Reid's 48-yard field goal attempt was no good.
Florida State was able to make a big play on special teams with a fumble forced by walk-on receiver Willy Suarez and recovered by linebacker Shawn Murphy. Wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas moved the sticks on a 14-yard reception, and Davis helped move them inside the five-yard line. Kromenhoek threw his first touchdown pass on a shovel to Amaree Williams for his second score on the season.
As the seconds dwindled in the first half, big plays by Kromenhoek on the ground and through the air gave the Seminoles their third opportunity to score. A catch from Williams again moved the 'Noles inside the 10. Running back Caziah Holmes punched it in from the three yard line to make the score 17-0.
The Seminoles started the second half with a career-long touchdown reception by Douglas for 71 yards. The score also marked the first time all season that the 'Noles crossed the 21-point threshold. The defense held and forced the punt.
Aided by a pass interference call on Charleston Southern, FSU was again able to move across midfield. A big run by Sam Singleton, the 'Noles found themselves at the 40-yard line. Kromenhoek found freshman running back Micahi Danzy for 38 yards, putting Florida State in scoring position again. A quick pass to Williams in the end zone moved the score to 31-0.
Charleston Southern responded with their first third-down conversion of the day on a pass to Chris Rhones for 31 yards. FSU defensive back Ashlynd Barker created the second takeaway of the game on the day returning it for 57 yards off a tipped pass. It was Florida State's first interception since their win over Cal. FSU backup kicker Jake Weinberg's field goal was good, making the score 34-0.
With the game seemingly out of reach, Charleston Southern was able to get into the red zone for the first time. A tackle for loss by defensive lineman Aaron Hester knocked the Bucs out of field goal range, but a pass to Landon Sauers moved them back into makeable distance. Charleston Southern was unable to connect on the 41-yard attempt.
Quarterback Brock Glenn entered the game for the 'Noles and led the team down the field for their sixth scoring drive. Holmes put the game away off of an 18-yard touchdown run and Weinberg's extra point was good.
Florida State is set to take on the Florida Gators next Saturday at home with a kickoff time to be determined.
READ MORE: Travis Hunter's Younger Brother Expected To Visit Florida State On Saturday
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Could Florida State Debut Its Turquoise Uniforms This Weekend?
• FSU Assistant Coach Reportedly Interviews For Southern Miss Head Coach Opening
• FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Provides Ideal Timeline For Coaching Hires
• Florida State Running Back Could Return For Season-Finale Against Florida Gators