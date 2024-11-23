Nole Gameday

Travis Hunter's Younger Brother Expected To Visit Florida State On Saturday

The Seminoles will be hosting 50+ recruits on Saturday, including the younger brother of Travis Hunter.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nearly three years have passed since Travis Hunter spurned Florida State for Jackson State during the Early Signing Period. After following Deion Sanders to Colorado, Hunter has developed into one of the biggest stars in college football with his ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball. Though the Heisman contender will be moving on to the NFL following this season, he has a younger brother just beginning to break onto the scene.

Trayvis Hunter is a sophomore wide receiver for Effingham County High School. He's caught 36 passes for 496 yards and six touchdowns this season. Hunter reeled in a season-high six catches for 159 yards and a pair of scores in a 37-7 victory against Greenbrier High School on October 18. He spent his freshman season at Collins Hill High School, where his older brother spent his prep career.

The Georgia native is expected to take an unofficial visit to Florida State this weekend for the game against Charleston Southern. This is believed to be his first trip as a recruit to Tallahassee and he's yet to be offered a scholarship by the Seminoles. Hunter doesn't currently list any offers on his social media.

Hunter stands at 5-foot-7, 140-pounds. He's yet to be ranked in the 2027 class by 247Sports.

READ MORE: Charleston Southern Embracing 'Us Against The World' Mentality In Road Game At FSU

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

