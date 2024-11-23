Travis Hunter's Younger Brother Expected To Visit Florida State On Saturday
Nearly three years have passed since Travis Hunter spurned Florida State for Jackson State during the Early Signing Period. After following Deion Sanders to Colorado, Hunter has developed into one of the biggest stars in college football with his ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball. Though the Heisman contender will be moving on to the NFL following this season, he has a younger brother just beginning to break onto the scene.
Trayvis Hunter is a sophomore wide receiver for Effingham County High School. He's caught 36 passes for 496 yards and six touchdowns this season. Hunter reeled in a season-high six catches for 159 yards and a pair of scores in a 37-7 victory against Greenbrier High School on October 18. He spent his freshman season at Collins Hill High School, where his older brother spent his prep career.
NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers
The Georgia native is expected to take an unofficial visit to Florida State this weekend for the game against Charleston Southern. This is believed to be his first trip as a recruit to Tallahassee and he's yet to be offered a scholarship by the Seminoles. Hunter doesn't currently list any offers on his social media.
Hunter stands at 5-foot-7, 140-pounds. He's yet to be ranked in the 2027 class by 247Sports.
READ MORE: Charleston Southern Embracing 'Us Against The World' Mentality In Road Game At FSU
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Could Florida State Debut Its Turquoise Uniforms This Weekend?
• FSU Assistant Coach Reportedly Interviews For Southern Miss Head Coach Opening
• FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Provides Ideal Timeline For Coaching Hires
• Florida State Running Back Could Return For Season-Finale Against Florida Gators