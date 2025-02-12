Florida State's staff hires listed as some of the most impactful ahead of 2025 season
If you’ve been a Florida State fan during the Mike Norvell era, you’ve witnessed both the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. The ’Noles went from rebuilding during COVID-19 to winning the ACC in 2023, experiencing a historic playoff snub, having multiple first-round NFL Draft selections, and ultimately suffering through a shocking 2-10 season in 2024, which turned half of the fanbase upside down.
The 2024 season was a head-scratcher, prompting the top brass to make significant coaching changes. They parted ways with offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, with Norvell ultimately relinquishing play-calling duties to new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.
It isn’t all doom and gloom for the ’Noles—both past and present. Atkins landed a job with LSU, and Fuller is headed to the NFL to coach for the Chargers. Meanwhile, the new coordinators coming in are ranked among the most impactful hires in the country, according to On3 Sports.
"Seminoles coach Mike Norvell had to basically burn it to the ground after a 2-10 season in 2024, so he needed new coordinators on both sides of the ball," Andy Staples of On3 said.
Florida State hired defensive coordinator Tony White from Nebraska who has produced a top-25 defense in the last four seasons. That kind of production in Tallahassee would do wonders for a team shaking off the dust from a year ago.
"White’s 3-3-5 was quite effective at Nebraska, and it was a bit of surprise when he left Lincoln to go to Tallahassee. If he gets similar results for Florida State, his next step is to be a head coach."
The problems in 2024 weren’t necessarily all on the defense. There were numerous issued that lined up like Swiss cheese across the board. They missed at multiple positions in the NCAA Transfer Portal and dealt with injuries and attrition, alongside losing a plethora of talent to the NFL.
Malzahn is expected to have full control of the offense and previously found success at Tulsa working with Norvell and new offensive line coach Herb Hand, helping produce the No. 1 offense for two consecutive years. He left his job as the head coach at UCF to fill the vacancy at FSU. Each of Malzahn’s last three UCF teams produced a top-10 rushing attack as the Knights ranked seventh in 2024, after ranking fourth in 2023 and ninth in 2022.
The trio could be lightning in a bottle, and Staples believes they are hoping for similar results to those achieved by recent national champion Ohio State with Ryan Day and Chip Kelly.
"Malzahn, meanwhile, left his job as UCF’s head coach to work for former protege Norvell. Norvell called the plays at Memphis and when Alex Atkins was the coordinator at Florida State, but the plan is for Malzahn to call the plays now. Norvell is hoping it works like the Day/Kelly arrangement worked at Ohio State."
There are many moving parts in the FSU program, and 2025 will be yet another 'prove-it' year for the team. They open the season on August 30 against Alabama, a matchup that could serve as a measuring stick for what’s to come.
