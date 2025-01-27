BREAKING: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State
Florida State is making a massive addition, literally, to its 2025 recruiting class. Offensive line coach Herb Hand has been putting in the work since arriving in Tallahassee and his previous ties to UCF are proving to be useful for the Seminoles.
On Sunday, four-star offensive tackle Chastan Brown announced he was committing to FSU while in town for his official visit. Brown was one of the top remaining targets on the board for the coaching staff in #Tribe25. He spent his senior season as the starting left tackle at Northside High School and also played basketball at the prep level.
Brown is absolutely massive, measuring in around 6-foot-9. He's got the frame to be built into a prototypical offensive tackle at the college level. Josh Storm has plenty to mold when Brown enrolls at Florida State this summer. He probably won't see significant action early in his career but his potential is alluring.
READ MORE: Florida State football's 2025 ACC opener, date for game against Miami Hurricanes announced
The Georgia native was committed to Hand and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn when the two were at UCF. He picked up an offer from the Seminoles during their transition to Florida State. The longtime relationship aided the program in the pursuit of Brown. He's a prospect unlike any of FSU's other prep additions in the class.
The 6-foot-9, 270-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 226 overall prospect, the No. 21 OT, and the No. 33 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
With the addition of Brown, Florida State is up to 39 newcomers in its 2025 class (24 high school/JUCO recruits, 16 transfers). The haul ranks No. 18 in the country.
Florida State has 11 scholarship offensive linemen eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jacob Rizy, redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior Bryson Estes, redshirt senior TJ Ferguson, redshirt junior Jaylen Early, redshirt sophomore Andre' Otto, redshirt sophomore Lucas Simmons, redshirt freshman Manasse Itete, redshirt freshman Jon Daniels, redshirt freshman Tye Helton, and redshirt freshman Jayden Todd.
The Seminoles signed four-star Mario Nash Jr. and three-star Sean Poret during the Early Signing Period along with flipping three-star Sandman Thompson from FIU. FSU also secured former Wake Forest center Luke Petitbon, former Ole Miss offensive tackle Micah Pettus, former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Gunnar Hansen, and former UCF offensive guard Adrian Medley through the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Last month the program officially announced the addition of new offensive line coach Herb Hand.
READ MORE: Florida State Legend Named Head Coach At Mississippi Valley State University
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'