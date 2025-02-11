Josh Sweat’s Super Bowl excellence sets stage for free agency decision with Eagles
Former Florida State star defensive end Josh Sweat had himself a night against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
According to the National Football League's Next Gen Stats, Sweat generated a team-high six pressures on 34 pass rushes in Super Bowl LIX, including a career-high 2.5 sacks. He also registered four of his six pressures on early downs including every one of his sacks.
The Philadelphia Eagles took down the Chiefs by a score of 40-22, but it wasn't really that close. Sweat's performance frustrated the Chiefs' offensive line and made quarterback Patrick Mahomes dance around the pocket uncomfortably all night.
While the former Seminole could be staring at a lot of money as he heads into free agency due to his performance in the Big Game, it doesn't seem that money is the biggest concern for him.
Sweat said this to Eagles beat writer of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Jeff McLane:
“Money’s important, sure, but I want to be in the right situation. I don’t know what it looks like for me now, but I’m happy.”- Josh Sweat, Eagles DE
Throughout the 2024 regular season, Sweat recorded eight sacks, 41 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, 15 QB hits, and two pass deflections.
After signing a 1-year, $10 million deal to stay with the Eagles last offseason, Sweat has a tough decision on his hands.
