Josh Sweat’s Super Bowl excellence sets stage for free agency decision with Eagles

Free agent pass rusher Josh Sweat says that while money is important to him, the situation has to be right, he told @Jeff_McLane



“Money’s important, sure, but I want to be in the right situation. I don’t know what it looks like for me now, but I’m happy.” pic.twitter.com/KrL49gA1Dg