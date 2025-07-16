Florida State’s Tommy Castellanos disrespected in new ACC QB list
The Florida State Seminoles have a lot riding on the 2025 season, and head coach Mike Norvell has done his due diligence to bounce back and address some of the issues from the 2-10 team that will haunt FSU fans for years to come.
Norvell brought in offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, defensive coordinator Tony White, and a plethora of other coaching staffers alongside the No. 6 transfer class in the country. One of those transfers is senior Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos from Boston College, who is expected to lead the offensive rebound and bridge the gap into 2026.
On3.com recently ranked the quarterbacks that comprise the 17 teams in the ACC, and the former Eagle didn't crack the top 10.
The expectations are high for Castellanos, and him not making the cut is somewhat unusual. He appeared in 21 games with 20 starts for Boston College over 2023-24, completing 288 of 491 passes for 3,614 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also added 1,307 rushing yards and 15 scores on the ground, becoming the first player in Boston College history to record 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.
Interestingly enough, the Seminoles will face five of the top 10 signal callers this upcoming season in Clemson's Cade Klubnik, Miami's Carson Beck, NC State's CJ Bailey, Pittsburgh's Eli Holstein, and Virginia Tech's Kyron Jones.
While Castellanos may be overlooked in early rankings, he won't be short on helping move the chains. The Seminoles added elite pass-catching talent in Duce Robinson and Squirrel White, along with one of the deepest running back rooms in the ACC. If the pieces set in the offseason fall into place, Florida State’s offense could change the narrative quickly
