FSU Football Loses Staff Member to SEC School Ahead of 2026 Season

There have been plenty of changes in Tallahassee since the conclusion of the 2025 season as Florida State's coaching staff and roster look a lot different.

From the on-field staff to the front office, there are plenty of new faces in the building as head coach Mike Norvell tries to get the Seminoles back on track, going into year seven.

READ MORE: Predicting FSU Football’s Starting Running Back for Next Season

Florida State is dealing with another shift ahead of the spring.

FSU Loses Recruiting Staffer But Quickly Adds New Face

Earlier this week, Florida State Director of Recruiting Operations Molly Jacoby announced her departure from the program for a new job. Jacoby is headed to Norman to join the Oklahoma Sooners.

Jacoby spent one season with the Seminoles, assisting with various aspects of the recruiting trail. She previously worked at North Carolina for four years, holding the roles of Director of Recruiting, Director of Recruiting Strategy, and Assistant Director of On-Campus Recruiting. Jacoby earned experience under Mack Brown and Bill Belichick.

She got her start as a recruiting analyst for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2017-21.

BOOMER ‼️



Grateful for it all! ❤️🏈 https://t.co/vspPAa2Usp — molly jacoby (@molly_jacoby) February 11, 2026

With Jacoby out, Florida State is making a new hire with ties to the program and General Manager John Garrett. The Seminoles are bringing in Duke Coordinator of High School Recruiting Mitch Ciombor to serve as Director of High School Scouting.

Ciombor worked at FSU from 2022-24 as a player personnel and recruiting assistant. He followed Garrett to Durham following the 2024 campaign and now makes his return to the Seminoles in a larger role.

Florida State likely isn't done retooling its front office.

Diving Into Florida State's Offseason Coaching Changes

New Hires:

Kam Martin, Running Backs Coach (Tulsa)

Nick Williams, EDGE Coach and Pass-Rushing Specialist (Syracuse)

Blue Adams, Cornerbacks Coach (Michigan State)

Jake Rothschiller, Assistant Linebackers Coach (Minot State)

Shaun Shivers, Assistant Running Backs Coach (Eastern Michigan)

Brady White, Assistant Wide Receivers Coach (Arizona State)

Juwan Dowels, Defensive Graduate Assistant (IMG Academy)

John Garrett, General Manager of Player Personnel (Duke)

Taylor Edwards, Director of Football and Player Acquisition (Miami)

Gabe Fertitta, Director of Football Strategy/Offensive Assistant (Nicholls State)

Mitch Ciombor, Director of High School Scouting (Duke)

Promotions:

Austin Tucker, Quarterbacks Coach

Tim Harris Jr., Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach

Ernie Sims, Linebackers Coach (expected)

Departures:

Gus Malzahn, Offensive Coordinator (Retirement)

Tony Tokarz, Quarterbacks Coach (Buffalo)

David Johnson, Running Backs Coach (Arkansas)

John Papuchis, Linebackers Coach (Missouri)

Patrick Surtain Sr., Defensive Backs Coach (Fired)

Cooper Williams, Assistant Offensive Line Coach (Buffalo)

Brendan Bognar, Assistant Quarterbacks Coach (Missouri)

D'Mitri Emmanuel, Offensive Graduate Assistant (Kansas State)

Jonathan Rutledge, Special Teams Analyst (Missouri)

Molly Jacoby, Director of Recruiting Operations (Oklahoma)

READ MORE: 3 Takeaways FSU Basketball Blows Late Lead, Falls to No. 15 Virginia

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News