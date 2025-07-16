Kalen DeBoer makes telling comment on Alabama QB situation ahead of FSU opener
Florida State is set to kick off a home-and-home series against Alabama during Week 1 of the upcoming season, and both teams will have two new starting quarterbacks at the helm. It is expected that FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos will be under center for the 'Noles and that Ty Simpson will be the guy for Alabama.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer reiterated that expectation for Simpson taking the starting role earlier in Atlanta, GA, today at SEC Media Days, and named the three other players competing for the No. 1 spot.
"We have three guys taking all of the snaps: Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and Keelon Russell. That's really by age and years of experience," DeBoer said. "We did make it known at the end of the spring that if we had play a game at that point, it really wouldn't have changed. Ty Simpson would be taking the first snaps, and he would be our starter."
Simpson is entering his redshirt junior year and, for all intents and purposes, will be the one charging out onto the field inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
"Ty throws a catchable ball; he's smart. He's been in college football now going on year four. He's seen the ups and downs, he's got a great relationship with the team," DeBoer continued. "He's a leader that way, and he's really owned things."
The former 2022 five-star prospect played in six games last season, backing up now Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe. He had 167 yards on 14 completions and zero touchdowns.
As both programs continue to evaluate their rosters ahead of fall camp, all signs point to Simpson and Castellanos leading their respective squads to kick off the college football season.
