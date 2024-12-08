Florida State Veteran Defensive Back Entering NCAA Transfer Portal For Third Time
With the NCAA Transfer Portal opening on Monday, December 9, players around the country are already declaring their intentions to explore other options.
On Sunday afternoon, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper announced he was entering the portal. Cooper just wrapped up his fourth season at the college level, bouncing between Florida State and Colorado over the last two seasons. He only played in three games for the Seminoles in 2024, recording two tackles and a pass breakup, allowing him to redshirt and retain his final season of eligibility.
Cooper signed with FSU as a four-star prospect in 2021 and quickly became a consistent face in the rotation. The Seminoles explored moving him to safety in the spring of 2023 but he chose to transfer instead. Cooper landed with the Buffaloes and had his most productive season at the college level, totaling 37 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and five pass deflections.
Following the 2023 season, Cooper returned to Tallahassee. He was thought to make an impact in the defensive backfield but never earned consistent snaps. During his time at the college level, he's appeared in 32 games, with 15 starts, and recorded 69 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three interceptions, and ten pass deflections.
The 6-foot-0, 202-pound defensive back is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining. He has the versatility to play cornerback or safety.
Cooper is the fifth scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye have declared their intentions to move on.
Florida State has 12 scholarship defensive backs eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Shyheim Brown, redshirt junior Earl Little Jr., redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker, junior Quindarrius Jones, junior Conrad Hussey, redshirt sophomore KJ Kirkland, redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph, redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls, redshirt freshman Charles Lester III, redshirt freshman Cai Bates, redshirt freshman Ricky Knight III, and redshirt freshman Jamari Howard.
FSU signed four-star Zae Thomas, four-star Shamar Arnoux, and three-star Max Redmon during the Early Signing Period.
