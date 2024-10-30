Tom Brady Names Former FSU Quarterback "Star Of The Week"
One shot, one opportunity. That's all former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston needed to kick off his revival tour with the Cleveland Browns. After beginning the year as the backup behind Deshaun Watson, Winston was thrust into the starting role with injuries piling up in Cleveland.
Winston faced a tall task in his first start since 2022, with the Browns hosting the red hot Ravens, who entered the game on a five-game winning streak and had scored 30+ points in four straight outings. He stepped up to the challenge with arguably one of the best games of his professional career.
The ten-year veteran completed 27/41 passes for 334 yards with three touchdowns to zero interceptions. Winston tossed all three of the scoring passes in the second half, including the game-winning touchdown on a 38-yard pass to Cedric Tillman with under a minute remaining as the Browns triumphed, 29-24.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cut Former FSU Linebacker For Second Time
The performance has earned Winston plenty of praise around the league. On Tuesday evening, Tom Brady named Winston as one of his three stars of the week, with the future Hall of Famer highlighting his performance.
"First, Jameis Winston was back to eating Ws. In his first start with the Browns, he threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Cedric Tillman with less than a minute to go. What a huge win over the Ravens. He threw for 334 yards with three touchdowns, no picks. Let's see how he follows up that performance against the Chargers and Jim Harbaugh this week."
Winston will continue to serve as Cleveland's starting quarterback in a home affair against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Through eight games, he's the only signal-caller on the roster to throw for more than 200 yards in a game.
READ MORE: Luke Kromenhoek's Legs Spark Florida State's First Touchdown Drive Against Miami
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• 19 Notes Regarding Florida State's Sizable Loss To Rival Miami
• Full Comments From Mike Norvell Following Florida State's Defeat To Miami
• FSU Fans, Former Players React to First Loss to Miami In Four Years