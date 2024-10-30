Nole Gameday

Tom Brady Names Former FSU Quarterback "Star Of The Week"

Brady highlighted the former Seminole for his performance this past Sunday.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) runs back to the locker room after defeating the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) runs back to the locker room after defeating the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
In this story:

One shot, one opportunity. That's all former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston needed to kick off his revival tour with the Cleveland Browns. After beginning the year as the backup behind Deshaun Watson, Winston was thrust into the starting role with injuries piling up in Cleveland.

Winston faced a tall task in his first start since 2022, with the Browns hosting the red hot Ravens, who entered the game on a five-game winning streak and had scored 30+ points in four straight outings. He stepped up to the challenge with arguably one of the best games of his professional career.

The ten-year veteran completed 27/41 passes for 334 yards with three touchdowns to zero interceptions. Winston tossed all three of the scoring passes in the second half, including the game-winning touchdown on a 38-yard pass to Cedric Tillman with under a minute remaining as the Browns triumphed, 29-24.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cut Former FSU Linebacker For Second Time

The performance has earned Winston plenty of praise around the league. On Tuesday evening, Tom Brady named Winston as one of his three stars of the week, with the future Hall of Famer highlighting his performance.

"First, Jameis Winston was back to eating Ws. In his first start with the Browns, he threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Cedric Tillman with less than a minute to go. What a huge win over the Ravens. He threw for 334 yards with three touchdowns, no picks. Let's see how he follows up that performance against the Chargers and Jim Harbaugh this week."

Winston will continue to serve as Cleveland's starting quarterback in a home affair against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Through eight games, he's the only signal-caller on the roster to throw for more than 200 yards in a game.

READ MORE: Luke Kromenhoek's Legs Spark Florida State's First Touchdown Drive Against Miami

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

•  19 Notes Regarding Florida State's Sizable Loss To Rival Miami

•  Full Comments From Mike Norvell Following Florida State's Defeat To Miami

• FSU Fans, Former Players React to First Loss to Miami In Four Years

• Florida State Falls to Miami For First Time In Four Years

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros