Florida State Places An Eye-Popping 16 Standouts On Senior Bowl Watch List
Florida State lost a ton of talent following the 2023 season, evidenced by the Seminoles having 10+ players drafted for only the fourth time in program history and another three landing with NFL teams as undrafted free agents. With that being said, there is still a ton remaining in the cupboard in Tallahassee along with reinforcements through the transfer portal and high school ranks.
There's a reason FSU is a preseason top-10 for the second straight year. They have a chance to contend for another ACC Championship while making a run at the College Football Playoff. The potential success could result in the Seminoles being well-represented on draft day once again.
On Wednesday, the Reese's Senior Bowl released its watch list leading up to the 2024 season. An eye-popping 16 Seminoles made the cut which is certainly notable considering the program had 14 players on the list last year.
Among the selections were quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, running back Lawrance Toafili, running back Roydell Williams, wide receiver Malik Benson, offensive lineman Darius Washington, offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers, defensive end Patrick Payton, defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, linebacker DJ Lundy, linebacker Cam Riley, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, punter Alex Mastromanno, and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald.
Only seven teams ended up with more players on the watch list than Florida State; Ole Miss (21), Georgia (20), Texas A&M (20), Alabama (19), LSU (18), Ohio State (18), and Oregon (17). Notre Dame, Florida, and Texas all tied the Seminoles with 16 selections. The number ranked first in the ACC by a decent margin.
It was a little surprising to see center Maurice Smith, offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, defensive end Sione Lolohea, and safety Shyheim Brown left off the list. All four have potential NFL futures.
Over the last few years, wide receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive tackle Braden Fiske, defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, and safety Jammie Robinson have all been drafted after representing the Seminoles in Mobile. Fiske and Johnson II took advantage of the all-star event to become risers in their respective classes.
The Reese's Senior Bowl is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2:30 PM Eastern at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama's campus. The game produced 110 draft picks this past April, representing 43% of all players selected.
