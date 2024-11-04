Florida State Releases Depth Chart For Road Matchup Against No. 10 Notre Dame
Florida State travels to South Bend for its final road game of the season to face off with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday evening. This will arguably be the toughest contest of the season for the Seminoles in a campaign that has quickly turned into a nightmare.
With not much to play for other than pride, FSU is still choosing not to make major public changes to its depth chart. It seems like head coach Mike Norvell has decided to ride with this team until the wheels fall off, if they haven't already.
On Monday, the Seminoles released their updated depth chart prior to the game against the Fighting Irish this week. There are only a few small alterations to make note of.
READ MORE: Highest and Lowest Graded Players From Florida State's Loss To North Carolina
The first comes at running back as true freshman Kam Davis is no longer listed on the depth chart. Davis is dealing with an injury that has held him out of two straight games and now possibly the rest of the season. In the process, the Seminoles have cut down from two running back positions to one. Lawrance Toafili is the starter with Caziah Holmes, Samuel Singleton, and Micahi Danzy all listed as co-backups.
The only other change is that true freshman Landen Thomas has been elevated to the starting tight end after previously being listed as a co-starter. Plus, true freshman Amaree Williams is listed as Thomas's backup with no Kyle Morlock, Brian Courtney, or Jackson West in sight.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. Brock Glenn, RS Fr.
2. Luke Kromenhoek, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Lawrance Toafili, RS Sr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS Sr. OR Samuel Singleton, RS Fr. OR Micahi Danzy, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Malik Benson, Sr. OR Jalen Brown, RS Fr. OR Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Hykeem Williams, So.
2. Kentron Poitier, RS Sr OR Elijah Moore, Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Sr.
2. Darion Williamson, RS Sr.
Tight End:
1. Landen Thomas, Fr.
2. Amaree Williams, Fr.
Left Tackle:
1. Darius Washington, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS Fr.
Left Guard:
1. Jacob Rizy, Sr.
2. Keiondre Jones, RS Sr. OR Bryson Estes, RS Jr.
Center:
1. Maurice Smith, RS Sr.
2. Andre' Otto, RS Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Jaylen Early, RS So.
2. TJ Ferguson, RS Jr.
Right Tackle:
1. Jeremiah Byers, RS Sr.
3. Robert Scott, RS Sr.
Defensive End:
1. Patrick Payton, RS Jr.
2. Sione Lolohea, RS Sr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Joshua Farmer, RS Jr.
2. KJ Sampson, RS Fr. OR Tomiwa Durojaiye, RS So.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackson, RS Jr.
2. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Grady Kelly, RS Jr.
Defensive End:
1. Marvin Jones Jr., Jr.
2. Byron Turner Jr., RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. Omar Graham Jr., RS So. OR Justin Cryer, So.
2. DeMarco Ward, RS Fr.
Linebacker:
1. Cam Riley, RS Sr. OR Blake Nichelson, So
2. DeMarco Ward, RS Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Azareye'h Thomas, Jr.
2. Charles Lester III, Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Fentrell Cypress, RS Sr.
2. Quindarrius Jones, So.
3. Cai Bates, Fr.
Nickel Cornerback:
1. Kevin Knowles, Sr. or Edwin Joseph, RS Fr.
2. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS Fr.
Buck Safety:
1. KJ Kirkland, RS Fr.
2. Ashlynd Barker, RS So.
Free Safety:
1. Shyheim Brown, RS Jr.
2. Earl Little Jr., RS So. OR Conrad Hussey, So.
Kicker:
1. Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Sr.
2. Jake Weinberg, Fr.
Punter:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Holder:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Jr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Samuel Singleton, RS Fr.
2. Micahi Danzy, Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Kam Davis, FR or Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
Punt Returner:
1. Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
2. Malik Benson, Sr.
READ MORE: Tom Brady Names Former FSU Quarterback "Star Of The Week"
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
• Three Key Matchups For FSU Football's Home Matchup Against North Carolina
• Jacob Rizy Recaps First Start At FSU: 'I Just Really Wanted To Win'
• How To Watch Florida State vs. North Carolina: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds