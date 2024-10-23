Three Key Matchups For Florida State's Rivalry Game Against Miami
The Florida State Seminoles will face off against the Miami Hurricanes in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday at 7 ET on ESPN. FSU will look to bounce back after the defense showed signs of life against the Duke Blue Devils in Durham on Oct. 18. Redshirt freshman Brock Glenn made his first career regular season road start and looked shaky as he went 9/19 for 110 yards with three turnovers on three consecutive offensive plays.
READ MORE: Florida State Releases Depth Chart For Rivalry Game Against Miami Hurricanes
Florida State and Miami have met 68 times in their history. The Hurricanes lead the series 35-33.
Miami comes into this game ranked sixth in the AP Poll with a 7-0 record to back it up. Their offense, led by Washington State transfer Cam Ward, is electric. They’ve scored at least 38 points in their last three games (all in conference). However, their defense has allowed at least 34 points in its last three games, making them one of the most intriguing teams of the college football season thus far.
Many fans will be glued to their screens or making the trip down south this weekend to see their Seminoles in action, but if you’re looking for the pivotal matchups – the game within the game on Saturday – NoleGameday has you covered.
1. Florida State Pass Defense vs. Miami QB Cam Ward
Cam Ward is really good at football. Not only is his team 7-0 with a top-6 ranking in the country, but he is tied for best odds for the Heisman Trophy with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Ward has thrown for more yards and more touchdowns than anyone in the nation. He can flat-out play.
That being said, Florida State’s pass defense is one of the bright spots of this football team. Allowing just 198 yards a game (good for 38th-best in the country), the Seminoles will look to be the first team all season to hold Ward under 300 yards through the air on Saturday.
Like an NBA All-Star, Ward will “get his” stats through the air on Saturday. Against almost any defense, this will be the case. However, I expect Miami to attempt to establish the run early (due to FSU’s 103rd-ranked rushing defense and Miami’s 38th-ranked rushing offense). If the game starts to go in their favor, they can turn Ward loose and try to get him his stats for the end-of-the-year awards.
2. Brock Glenn’s Decision-Making vs. Miami’s Interception Machine
Last week against Duke, we all saw it. As mentioned above, Glenn had three turnovers on three straight offensive plays – two of them interceptions. The bad news for FSU fans is that Miami has forced 11 turnovers this season, 10 of them being interceptions. Three come from ’Canes DB Mishael Powell alone.
Moreover, this will be Glenn’s first start on the road in a hostile environment (no offense, Duke). It will be loud and harder to communicate, and the pressure will be greater with the history of this rivalry at stake.
On the positive side, this is the same stadium that Brock Glenn has already made a start in (Orange Bowl v. Georgia). However, we all know how that went.
Will FSU head coach Mike Norvell attempt to establish the run early, or will he trust his inexperienced quarterback who just turned the ball over a bunch last week? Only time will tell.
3. FSU Receivers against themselves – Drops
For the Three Key Matchups before the Clemson game, I reminded our audience that we learned growing up that there are three types of conflict in every story: Man vs. Man, Man vs. Nature, and Man vs. Self.
Florida State has continued to deal with some butterfingers as drops against SMU, Clemson, and Duke completely changed the outcome of those games in multiple ways. Not only do drops affect the score, but they affect the morale of a team. When passes are not caught, it makes it seem as though all the hard work didn’t pay off.
And the worst part? It’s contagious. It seems as though Florida State’s pass catchers are trying so hard to make up for the team’s mistakes. They’re pressing.
Throughout the last three games, some drops were contested, others have been wide open, and multiple have led to pick-sixes. Turnovers are already bad enough. But free touchdowns? That will not yield positive results against a top team like Miami.
READ MORE: Florida State Opens As Three-Touchdown Underdog Against Rival Miami
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 season.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• 17 Notes Regarding Florida State's Loss To Duke
• FSU Football's Mike Norvell Still Trying To Right The Ship After 1-6 Start
• Fans, Former Players React to Florida State's Shocking Loss to Duke
• Florida State Falls To Duke For First Time In Program History, 23-16