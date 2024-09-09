Florida State Surprisingly Opens As Nearly Touchdown Favorite Against Memphis
Florida State just wrapped up a well-timed BYE week with the focus turning to a home matchup against Memphis on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles don't have very many positives to take away from their first two games but will need to regroup quickly if they're going to have any shot of taking down the Tigers.
Memphis enters Tallahassee with an undefeated record after taking care of business against North Alabama (40-0) and Troy (38-17). The program which was formerly led by FSU head coach Mike Norvell has continued to thrive under the guidance of Ryan Silverfield. The Tigers are more than a formidable opponent with the team coming off a 10-3 campaign and earning buzz to contend for the first 12-team College Football Playoff.
The Seminoles have already dropped two games as double-digit favorites but somehow still hold the edge over Memphis in the eyes of Vegas. According to early lines from DraftKings, Florida State is a -6 favorite over Memphis with a -235 advantage on the Money Line. The over/under is set at 52.
There's really no telling where to put your money ahead of this matchup. Florida State could very well get back on the right track but they could also lose this game as well. It is worth noting that the Seminoles are 6-1 against G5/FCS opponents since Norvell took over in 2020, winning those games by an average score of 48.1-13.9. The only hiccup during that time was a shocking defeat at the hands of Jacksonville State nearly three years ago.
The storylines will be flying all over the place prior the contest in Doak Campbell Stadium considering Norvell's ties to Memphis. The Tigers will be paid $1.3 million to play against the Seminoles.
Florida State and Memphis will kick off at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14. The game will be televised on ESPN.
