Florida State TE Addition Catching Mike Norvell's Attention

Florida State's tight end room was expected to be a deep and dynamic group last fall. While there were some positive moments, the unit ultimately found itself derailed by injuries. The top four tight ends were banged up at various points of the campaign, including Randy Pittman Jr. and Chase Loftin missing multiple games.

Pittman Jr. moved on in the transfer portal, and Markeston Douglas graduated. Florida State replenished the room by bringing in former East Carolina tight end Desirrio Riles, along with four-star Xavier Tiller and three-star Corbyn Fordham.

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Riles is expected to compete with Landen Thomas for the starting role. Thomas was one of the top tight ends in his respective recruiting class, but has struggled to stay healthy in both of his seasons at the college level.

Though Riles is making the leap from the G6 ranks to the P4, Florida State is quickly discovering the veteran has what it takes.

Desirrio Riles Brings Versatility To FSU's Offense

Sep 6, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates tight end Desirrio Riles (6) is congratulated by wide receiver Yannick Smith (1) after his touchdown against the Campbell Fighting Camels during the first hal at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Riles was known for his athleticism whenever he arrived in Tallahassee. However, he's been even faster than the Seminoles expected, along with showcasing vast range as a pass-catcher.

Florida State is going to be able to plug and play Riles around the offense, much like it did with Pittman Jr. a year ago.

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"I love his speed, versatility. I've been really excited about what I've seen from him through the first four days," head coach Mike Norvell said. "We thought coming in that he would be a guy that could really check a lot of boxes."

The Seminoles feel confident about their top three. Thomas has worked to get available this offseason, and Loftin, now back at full strength, has a high ceiling as a pass-catcher.

"Just the group as a whole, when you see him [Riles], when you see Landen Thomas, he's coming off an injury there a year ago that limited him early, never really got in full rhythm, and just utilizing a role that could've been there," Norvell said.

"It was kind of a disappointment in where it was, but to see him this offseason, what's done, how he's looking out on the field, really excited about Landen," Norvell added. "I think Chase Loftin has a chance to really be good."

For now, cautious optimism is building around the tight ends. The Seminoles appear to have a capable group of skill players between the tight ends, wide receivers, and running backs.

"Those three guys, and we still have other guys in the room that I think can make an impact for sure, but those three guys, you just feel their presence, you feel speed, athleticism as route runners, but they also bring the physicality and toughness," Norvell said. "Desirrio has definitely been what I hoped he would be when he chose to come here."

Florida State returns to the practice fields on Thursday morning.

Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2026 Season?

Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Senior

Desirrio Riles, Senior

Landen Thomas, Junior

Chase Loftin, Redshirt Freshman

Gavin Markey, Redshirt Freshman

Xavier Tiller, Freshman

Corbyn Fordham, Freshman

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