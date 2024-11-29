Florida State Wide Receiver Becomes First Seminole To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
With the 2024 season just about over, Florida State is going to see a lot of roster movement throughout the coming weeks.
On Friday morning, the Seminoles saw the first member of their roster depart to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Redshirt senior Deuce Spann has decided to explore his options elsewhere, per 247Sports.
A veteran on the roster, Spann was expected to play a role in FSU's wide receiver rotation this season. Instead, he only appeared in four games in September before never seeing the field again. Spann spent the majority of the year contributing on the scout team, totaling one catch for five yards.
READ MORE: Former FSU Quarterback Dealing With Setbacks In Rehab From Leg Injury
Spann's biggest impact in Tallahassee came on special teams. His lone touchdown in garnet and gold was a crucial kickoff return for a score in Florida State's comeback victory against Duke in 2023. A former quarterback, Spann just couldn't seem to quite get down the nuances of playing wide receiver at the college level.
The Florida native caught 10 passes for 92 yards while rushing for 46 yards on ten carries in 27 appearances with the Seminoles. He returned 13 kicks for 348 yards (26.8 yards per return) and one touchdown.
Spann began his college career at Illinois. He transferred to Florida State prior to the 2022 season. He should have one season of eligibility remaining.
The NCAA Transfer Portal opens for business on Monday, December 9. The Seminoles are expected to be extremely active during the period.
READ MORE: Two Seminoles To Miss 'Extended Period' After Undergoing Procedures
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Three Key Matchups For The Sunshine Showdown Between Florida State And Florida
• 'I Have My Own Grass To Mow' ... Billy Napier Declines To Address FSU's Struggling Season
• FSU Running Back Expected to Return in Season Finale Against Rival Florida
• Former FSU Running Back Entering NCAA Transfer Portal For Second Time