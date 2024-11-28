Former FSU Quarterback Dealing With Setbacks In Rehab From Leg Injury

Nole Gameday

The former Seminole is still working to get back fully healthy after an injury that ended his college career.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 18, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the warm ups before the game against the North Alabama Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the warm ups before the game against the North Alabama Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich spoke to the media on Wednesday before their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Metlife Stadium. During the end of the press conference, Ulbrich was asked about the status of former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, who went down with a gruesome lower leg injury in November of 2023, ending his season and collegiate career.

He was selected by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft (No. 171 overall).

Ulbrich noted that he’s been great for the organization during his recovery process which has been slower than expected despite the traumatic injury.

"Yeah, he's still working his butt off. Great attitude, you know, I just, I try to make it a point every day to check in with him, see how he’s doing, he's doing good, he's in a good mental space," Ulbrich said. "Physically, I know it's not gone exactly as they thought it would. So still struggling through with a few things here and there. But great attitude, great approach. He's here every day, working. "

When asked if Travis could be removed from the injured list, Ulbrich was hesitant to say.

“I don't know that. You know, at this point, just because there have been some setbacks, I don't see the need to really rush it, you know, we’ve got to really protect this guy because I think he's got a real future.”

During his time at FSU, Travis accounted for 8,644 passing yards and 65 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he rushed for over 1,900 yards and 31 touchdowns. He even added a receiving touchdown against Syracuse in 2022.

He will go down as the quarterback who initiated the revival of Florida State football in the 2020s.

