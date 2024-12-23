Former Florida State Linebacker Returning To SEC
Florida State took advantage of Nick Saban's retirement last offseason, landing five transfers from Alabama in an effort to add talent to the roster. For the most part, those moves didn't end up being fruitful for the Seminoles.
At least one of those transfers will be heading back to the SEC after one year in Tallahassee. On Monday, former FSU linebacker Shawn Murphy signed with South Carolina. Murphy announced he was moving on from the Seminoles last week.
Murphy was limited by an injury early in the year that pushed him down the linebacker rotation upon his return to the lineup. With the Seminoles missing DJ Lundy and Justin Cryer late in the season, Murphy appeared in the final four games, totaling 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. He had a season-high five tackles in the loss to Florida and had the sixth-best rush defense grade (72.5) on the roster in 77 snaps.
The Virginia native joined the Seminoles in January after beginning his college career at Alabama as a four-star prospect in 2022. He appeared in 18 games with the Crimson Tide, mainly contributing as a reserve. Murphy totaled five tackles and one pass breakup and was a member of the SEC Championship team in 2023.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker is expected to have two seasons of eligibility to utilize with the Gamecocks. South Carolina compiled a 9-3 record this fall and is on a six-game winning streak ahead of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Illinois.
Murphy is one of 17 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt junior defensive end Patrick Payton, and redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly have also declared their intentions to move on.
Florida State has five scholarship linebackers eligible to return in 2025; redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr., junior Blake Nichelson, junior Justin Cryer, redshirt freshman Jayden Parrish, and redshirt freshman Timir Hickman-Collins.
FSU signed three-star Ethan Pritchard during the Early Signing Period and landed Nebraska linebacker transfer Stefon Thompson.
