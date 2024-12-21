Nole Gameday

Former FSU QB Named New Offensive Coordinator At Jacksonville State

The former Seminole is getting another opportunity as an offensive coordinator at the FBS level.

Nov 17, 2012; College Park, MD, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Clint Trickett (9) during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Byrd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
According to reports, former Florida State quarterback Clint Trickett is expected to be named the next offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State. He will serve under former Florida State defensive coordinator Charles Kelly who was reported to take over as the next head coach of the program on Friday. Clint is the son of former FSU offensive coordinator Rick Trickett.

Trickett is unique to the psyche of FSU fans in the early 2010s. Most remember him for his fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Rashad Greene to tie the game against No. 1 Oklahoma in 2011. During his time in Tallahassee (2010-12), he played in 17 games for the Seminoles, going 66-106 for 947 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.

However, he transferred to West Virginia in 2013.

In Morgantown, Trickett played in 19 games, going 404 of 652 for 4,890 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He finished his collegiate career with 5,837 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 21 picks.

Throughout his coaching career, Clint Trickett served as the QBs coach for East Mississippi (2015-2015), an assistant for Florida Atlantic (2017-2020), an assistant for Marshall (during the 2022 season when he called the game in their victory at Notre Dame), and a tight ends/passing game coordinator for Georgia Southern (2024).

As mentioned before, Trickett will be joining Charles Kelly at Jacksonville State. Kelly did not coach at Florida State while Clint was a quarterback in Tallahassee. However, Clint’s father, Rick, was in Tallahassee throughout the entirety of Kelly’s tenure. The two should know each other quite well.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

