Former FSU 1999 National Champion Fatally Shot at 44
Former Florida State defensive tackle and National Champion Octavious Jackson was one of two people left dead from fatal gunshot wounds in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in a parking lot of Jaycee Hall in Hollywood, FL, according to a recent CBS report.
The report alleged that Jackson was in the process of breaking up a fight when the shooting occurred and that the 44-year-old's best friend was also a victim of the tragedy. There were two other people shot during the incident that were rushed to the hospital.
Another report stated that the shooting originally occurred during a baby shower but it was later clarified that it was an anniversary celebration.
Jackson's Florida State team secured the 1999 National Championship with a 46-29 win over Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl. The Seminoles completed a perfect 12-0 season. Jackson was a redshirt freshman defensive tackle on FSU's title-winning squad. Jackson previously played football at Miami Carol City High and was ranked by the Sun Sentinal as a top-four recruit in 1998.
It was also stated that the Miami-Dade police have no known suspects but have a few "persons of interest" in mind.
