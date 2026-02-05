FSU Football Quarterback Room Reset Sets Stage for Wide-Open 2026 Competition

The Florida State quarterback room will see another shift in 2026 with the additions of Auburn transfer QB Ashton Daniels and JUCO Player of the Year Malachi Marshall landing in Tallahassee, Florida, this offseason.

To further mix things up, just days before the Seminoles started their spring Tour of Duty workouts, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn announced his retirement, adding even more intrigue to who will be calling plays under center this upcoming fall.

Quarterback Competition Takes Shape in Tallahassee

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 17-6. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is expected to be heavy competition between Daniels, Marshall, Dean DeNobile, and redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry. During Daniels' introductory press conference, the Buford, Georgia native acknowledged the transition while also embracing the competition.

“Obviously, things are happening really fast, and there’s a lot of moving parts to it, but I think going back and looking at some of my film is what I’ve been doing," Daniels said. "Trying to pick things that I do really great and also things that I need to work on for this offseason and trying to build something around that.”

Daniels spent the previous season at Auburn after three years with the Stanford Cardinals. Overall, he has amassed 4,783 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to 22 interceptions. In his four games with the Tigers, he went 68/119 for 797 yards and three scores while adding 280 yards rushing and another two touchdowns.

"Regardless, anywhere you go in college football nowadays, you're going to have to compete. Nothing is just handed to you," Daniels continued. "I've always had that mindset everywhere that I've gone. You know, high school, Auburn, Stanford, I've had to compete, and that is the mindset that I come in with here. I know that nothing is given to me, so I'm going to go in there, and we are going to compete, and we are going to do our best to sharpen each other."

A Familiar Connection

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a pass as Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (19) and Cavaliers safety Antonio Clary (0) defend during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While the offense will bring plenty of new faces in 2026, one relationship that Daniels has built over the years is with Florida State standout wide receiver Duce Robinson, who opted to forego the NFL draft and return to FSU for his final season. Daniels said that the two met during his time at Stanford and that knowing him has helped his transition on campus the most.

"I actually previously knew Duce. One of his best friends from high school, I played with at Stanford. He came out and visited," Daniels continued. "So I got to build a relationship early on before anything even happened. Obviously, being able to lean on that relationship, that friendship, has been a big thing for me. My transition here. He's been a big help for me. He was also a big help for me in the recruiting process."

Whether or not it will be Daniels, Sperry, Marshall, or DeNobile under center this upcoming season, whoever gets the nod will need to find success early on and put the Seminoles back on track to becoming national contenders. Another bust at quarterback could bury FSU for the foreseeable future.

