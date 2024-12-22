Former FSU Defensive End Patrick Payton Transferring To SEC Program
Earlier this week, redshirt junior defensive end Patrick Payton entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after four years at Florida State. Payton chose to move on following a disappointing campaign in 2024 where he didn't live up to expectations. It didn't take him long to find a new home.
Payton will be spending his final season at the college level with a program he defeated twice while donning garnet and gold. He's transferring to LSU to play for head coach Brian Kelly in the SEC. It certainly is an interesting choice by both parties, to say the least.
Despite starting in all 12 games this fall, Payton finished with fewer tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, forced fumbles, and pass deflections compared to 2023. He totaled 35 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and four sacks. Payton had a season-high five tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks in the win against Cal and added five tackles and two tackles for loss in the win against Charleston Southern. In the final eight games of the season, Payton recorded zero sacks and just 5.5 tackles for loss.
The Seminoles were hoping Payton would continue the line of standout defensive ends, following in the path of Jermaine Johnson II and Jared Verse. Instead, he was exposed without Verse and Braden Fiske wreaking havoc across from him. Effort also seemed to be an issue at times as the struggles piled up.
The Florida native signed with Florida State as a four-star prospect in the 2021 class. He was the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 before a breakout campaign as a redshirt sophomore. In 2023, Payton started opposite Jared Verse, and recorded 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and ten pass deflections. He earned honorable mention All-ACC honors and was presented with FSU's Monk Bonasorte Award.
Payton stands at 6-foot-5, 250-pounds and has one season of eligibility remaining. LSU went 10-3 this past season and was defeated by Florida State in 2022 (24-23) and 2023 (45-24).
Payton is one of 17 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., linebacker Shawn Murphy, and redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly have also declared their intentions to move on.
The Seminoles have three scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jaden Jones, redshirt junior Aaron Hester, and redshirt freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
Florida State also recently landed former Nebraska defensive end James Williams and Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray in the transfer portal.
