Former FSU Football Offensive Coordinator Named Big 12 Coach of the Year
In just two seasons, former Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has revitalized the Arizona State Sun Devils after taking over the helm in November of 2022. After finishing 3-9 in his first season as head coach, Dillingham has the Sun Devils in the top-25 and headed to the Big 12 Championship.
Dillingham and the No. 15 Sun Devils (10-2, 7-2) will have their shot at the Big 12 title on Saturday when they face No. 16 Iowa State (10-2, 7-2) in the championship game. However, they’ve already scored a significant victory with the release of the conference’s postseason honors.
On Thursday, the Big 12 announced its all-conference teams, naming Dillingham the 2024 Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year and awarded 11 Sun Devils with All-Conference Honors, nine of whom were brought in as transfers by the Phoenix, AZ native and four of which were first-team selections.
Dillingham joined the Seminoles' initial staff when FSU head coach Mike Norvell took over ahead of the 2020 season. He spent two seasons with the 'Noles as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator under Norvell and seems to be turning the corner in Arizona after replacing former ASU head coach Herm Edwards. He became the first coach at Arizona State to win the award since his predecessor won it in 2019 and the fourth coach in modern history to win the award (Dennis Erickson in 2007, Todd Graham in 2014.)
The 2024 season was Arizona State's first 10-win season in the Big 12 after joining the conference this past August. A conference championship this weekend against Iowa State would be the cake for the award to sit atop.
