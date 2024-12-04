Top-100 Defensive Tackle Sticks With Florida State Despite Late Push From SEC Programs
Florida State is running it up during the first day of the Early Signing Period. Good news comes in waves and the Seminoles are riding the high right now.
On Wednesday afternoon, four-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn signed with the Seminoles over Georgia and South Carolina. Wynn has been committed to Florida State since the summer but the program had to battle to hold onto his pledge down the stretch. He was in Tallahassee over the weekend to watch the loss against Florida and meet with the coaching staff.
From an optics and talent perspective, this is a recruitment that the Seminoles couldn't afford to lose. Wynn has a chance to play early in his career at Florida State and will be useful in Tony White's 3-3-5 scheme. The program is also reportedly hiring former Nebraska defensive line coach Terrance Knighton in the same role.
Wynn is coming off a senior season where he totaled 62 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and three blocked field goals.
The 6-foot-2, 320-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 59 overall prospect, the No. 14 DL, and the No. 13 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 18 members in its 2025 class which ranks No. 21 in the country. Wynn is the fourth signee along the defensive line, joining three-star JUCO Tyeland Coleman, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir.
