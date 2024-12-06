Florida State Flips Four-Star Defensive End From Ole Miss
Florida State has gone of a massive run over the last week, flipping a plethora of prospects and flying up the recruiting rankings in the process. The Seminoles have addressed multiple positions of need, adding depth and potential future stars to the roster.
With the Early Signing Period coming to a close, FSU made a big move late in the 2025 cycle. On Friday, four-star defensive lineman Tylon Lee announced he was flipping from Ole Miss and signing with the Seminoles.
Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff pulled in a coveted target after hosting Lee for an official visit last weekend, his first trip to Tallahassee since February. Though he plays on the defensive side of the ball, this is another recruitment where the addition of offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn proved to be useful. Malzahn was the head coach at UCF when Lee committed to the program in July. He defected from the Knights to Ole Miss at the end of October.
READ MORE: Former Florida State Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal For Second Time
The Seminoles turned up the heat on Lee after losing pledges such as Javion Hilson and Myron Charles during the season. Ultimately, Florida State convinced the Alabama native, who plays his high school football in Florida, to stay closer to home.
As a senior, Lee totaled 87 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections. He recorded four or more tackles for loss seven times, including a season-high nine tackles and six tackles for loss in a win over Andalusia High School on September 20.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 278 overall prospect, the No. 29 DL, and the No. 41 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
With the addition of Lee, Florida State holds 19 members in its 2025 class. The haul moves from No. 25 to No. 23 in the country.
Lee is the fifth signee along the defensive line, joining four-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn, three-star JUCO defensive tackle Tyeland Coleman, three-star defensive end Darryll Desir, and three-star defensive end Mandrell Desir.
The Seminoles are hoping to land four-star defensive end LaJesse Harrold later today to finish off a surging class.
READ MORE: Top-100 Defensive Tackle Sticks With Florida State Despite Late Push From SEC Programs
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: Florida State Flips Elite Running Back From Georgia Bulldogs
• Florida State Loses Top Commitment On Early Signing Day - Again
• Florida State Hires New Defensive Line Coach Away From Nebraska