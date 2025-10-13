Former FSU football star insists Seminoles' problems go beyond talent
The Florida State Seminoles appear to be in a tailspin, dropping three straight matchups and still searching for their first conference win of the season. Saturday’s 34-31 loss to Pitt was one many expected to be a get-right moment, but instead it raised more questions than answers.
It was supposed to be a rebound opportunity after back-to-back setbacks against Miami at home and Virginia on the road, yet the growing sentiment is that something continues to feel off.
Former Florida State cornerback (2000-04) and CBS analyst Bryant McFadden didn’t mince words when asked about the program’s current mentality. Drawing from his own experience playing under a different standard, he reflected on the accountability that defined his era.
McFadden Lashes Out After Florida State Upset
Accountability has been a buzzword around Florida State in recent weeks, but for former Seminole Bryant McFadden, it isn’t just a phrase but a culture you either enforce or lose.
"When I played at Florida State, and even when I got drafted to Pittsburgh... I was afraid to mess up. If I missed a tackle in the first quarter, I (was) afraid that I might not play again and get cursed out in front of everybody," McFadden said. "If I missed a tackle and if I didn't have proper containment and got beat deep, oh no. I don't even wanna go over to the sideline because I know coach is waiting for me."
"I know it is a different day and age in terms of coaching football, but I couldn't care less," McFadden added. "You set the standard for what you will allow. Never allow something in a win that you won't allow in a loss."
A Standard Ignored Is a Standard Lost
The Seminole defense has given up 108 points through three games in conference play after toppling Alabama in Week 1 and running over Kent State and East Texas A&M. McFadden made it clear that the scoreboard shouldn't dictate the standards, and that’s where he believes the cracks begin to show.
"That's the thing, because when you win, sometimes you allow certain things and (are like) we're not really gonna harp on that, but never allow something in a win that you won't allow in a loss. These are unexcusable issues."
Pitt true freshman Mason Heintschel threw for 321 yards and connected with running back Desmond Reid on a pair of touchdown passes and two interceptions while adding another 64 yards on the ground. McFadden pushed back on the idea that growing pains were to blame. In his eyes, the problem was far more fundamental.
"Once again, a true freshman came into Doak and put up 34 points and almost 400 yards of total offense. It ain't got nothin' to do with talent. "
Florida State doesn’t lack athletes or recruiting stars. What it lacks, at least in McFadden’s eyes, is the urgency that once made wearing garnet and gold feel like a privilege you could lose at any moment. Until that edge returns, the conversation won’t be about talent but about identity,
