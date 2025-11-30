Former FSU football stars sound off as fans melt down over loss to Florida Gators
Following a blowout 40-21 loss to the Florida Gators, the disaster that was the 2025 football season for the Florida State Seminoles is now over. Despite a strong 3-0 start, highlighted by a dominating win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Seminoles failed to show signs of progress, winning just two of their final nine games, including an 0-5 record on the road, and losses to both in-state rivals.
While the Seminoles kept the game close going into halftime, the Gators' dominant run game, with the help of poor offensive execution from FSU, allowed UF to quickly take control of the game, outscoring FSU 23-7 in the second half.
READ MORE: FSU football loses to Florida in embarrassing fashion, 40-21
As Florida State now heads into the offseason, failing to meet the six-win threshold required for bowl season contention, many fans are expecting major changes within the program, both on and off the field, in order to once again deliver the "standard" so constantly preached by the coaching staff.
This marks the fourth time in head coach Mike Norvell's six-year tenure leading the program that the Noles failed to play in the postseason. Since 2018, the Seminoles have played in just three bowl games; prior to that, the Noles held a 36-year streak where they saw bowl eligibility.
The loss to Florida should be more than just another blowout road loss, but rather a much-needed wake-up call. After going 2-10 last season, changes were made, and in all fairness to Norvell, improvements were as well. Despite that, a 5-7 record in year six at Florida State is unacceptable for the fans, former players, and all others who carry the legacy of FSU football.
Following the conclusion of the game, the FSU fanbase didn't shy away from sharing their thoughts regarding the current state of the program, as well as expectations for the future, while highlighting the disappointment that came with the loss to UF.
Reactions Below
Former FSU and Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Bryant McFadden isn't thrilled by the Seminoles' performance against the Gators
Former Florida State defensive tackle Dontavious Jackson was disappointed in Florida State's poor finish to the season
2013 FSU football national champion Nile Lawrence-Stample shouts out sophomore WR Lawayne McCoy following his big game
Former Florida State QB and CBS sports analyst Danny Kanell saddened by Florida State's rivalry loss to Florida
Former FSU cornerback Antonio Cromartie shares what he thinks of the current state of Florida State football
More fan reactions below
READ MORE: FSU football's bizarre special teams chaos defies explanation: 'once in a lifetime'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok