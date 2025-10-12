Former FSU football stars call out Mike Norvell following shocking loss to Pitt
After starting the season 3-0, highlighted by a dominant win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Florida State Seminoles football program has taken some steps back, as they have found themselves on the losing side in three straight games, falling short by a single score in each contest.
With their third conference matchup of the season against Pitt being considered a "must-win" game by many, the Seminoles failed to capitalize on momentum coming out of the first half.
As the Panthers' offense was able to run over Florida State, outgaining the Seminoles 476 yards to 415 yards of total offense, it is hard to deny the fact that the most disappointing part of the game was Florida State's defensive performance. True freshman QB Mason Heintschel completed 21 passing attempts for 321 yards, with 2 passing touchdowns, as well as rushing for 64 yards on 16 carries.
It is hard to pinpoint exactly where things went wrong for FSU, as Pitt took the lead with a touchdown on a 7-minute drive to start the game; however, it never felt like FSU had the game under control, even when Florida State had the lead.
Mistakes were made in all four quarters, plays were left on the field that resulted in positive gains for the opposing team. These story lines are similar to those seen in previous games this season, and many former players seem to have had enough, as the program that once saw 15 consecutive top five finishes in the AP poll now on the brink of collapse.
Week in and week out, it is common to see former FSU greats take to social media to share their thoughts on the game, regardless of the outcome, but this week it seems to be on another level, with some even calling for coaching changes in order to get the program back to the glory days of FSU Football.
Reactions Below
2-time Super Bowl champion and FSU Alum Bryant McFadden is not happy with Florida State's loss to Pitt
Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman and 2013 FSU national champion Bobby Hart calls for a coaching change in Tallahassee
Former FSU star Dontavious Jackson not happy with the Seminoles' loss
Former FSU safety Ermon Lane admits he wants to see Jimbo Fisher return to Florida State
2013 Florida State National Champion Freddie Stevenson shocked by the loss
2023 ACC Player of the Year Jordan Travis has only one word to sum up the loss to Pitt
Former FSU star Nile Lawrence-Stample calls for a coaching change following multiple disappointing seasons
Former Seminoles linebacker Jacobbi McDaniel calls out the running back room following a fumble in the fourth quarter
McDaniel added his thoughts on the state of the program
Former FSU defensive tackle Everett Dawkins calls out Florida State's defensive playcalling
Fomer FSU parent Rob DeLoach questions Florida State's defense following the game
