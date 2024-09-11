Former FSU Star Wears Deion Sanders Cleats in NFL Season Opener
The Nike brand and college football have become synonymous, while they have built relationships through sponsorships since the company began as "Blue Ribbon Sports" in 1964. Today, you can see the iconic Nike logo emblazoned across uniforms in multiple sports, and it has become a staple of the sporting world, originating from Eugene, OR.
Depending on which side of the line you stand on, former Florida State star defensive back Deion Sanders has become a polarizing figure as the head coach of Colorado, continuing to draw national attention, which has seemingly been his modus operandi since day one at FSU.
Regardless of the relationship he has with Florida State, there are still Seminoles sporting his signature Nike cleats on gameday. New York Giants' Brian Burns, along with multiple other NFL stars, have also been seen wearing the shoe.
Burns debuted his 2024 season wearing the cleats in the Giants' 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, totaling four tackles in the matchup. The two-time Pro Bowler was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the first round, 19th overall, in 2016 and is currently on a five-year, $150 million contract with the Giants, gained through a trade in the offseason.
The 6'5'', 250-pound linebacker can be seen alongside Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens running back Derek Henry in a recent tweet, wearing the cleats, paired with Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, who fell a few inches short in their 20-27 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on opening weekend.
Whether you are in support of the polarizing head coach or not, the Hall of Famer continues to land his name in the headlines and has continued to make an impact on all levels of the sport.
Watch for the Buffaloes and the Giants as they continue their charge into the 2024 season. Florida State is set to face Memphis this Saturday, September 14, at noon.
