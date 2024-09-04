Former Heisman Winning QB Deciphers What's Wrong With FSU's DJ Uiagalelei
The Florida State Seminoles have fumbled at the start of the season after dropping their first two games in which they were double-digit favorites. They opened with a 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, and followed up with a 28-13 blunder against Boston College at home.
One of the major criticisms surrounding the program has been with transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who at times has looked out of sorts and not in sync with his receivers, although there have been areas for concern across the roster, not just under center.
Former Heisman quarterback Robert Griffin III took to Twitter after FSU's most recent loss to express his opinion on how Florida State's new signal caller can fix the Seminole's woes and he believes that the former 5-star recruit needs to trust his instincts.
"A DJ has to know when to play the right song, when to pick up the tempo and when to slow it down. The best DJs in the world know how to feel the music and not just play all the hits. They read the room and trust their instincts over trying to be perfect. DJ U needs to stop trying to play QB and just play football. He needs to feel the game and stop trying to be perfect. Then and only then will he play to his potential."
READ MORE: FSU Football Has A Decision To Make At Quarterback - Whether Mike Norvell Likes It Or Not
It is hard for some Seminole fans to digest what some would call a lackluster performance thus far, given that Uiagalelei was one of the top prospects in the transfer portal last season. He threw for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns, along with 219 rushing yards and six scores, in 2023 at Oregon State, but grasping head coach Mike Norvell's offense, paired with mishaps across the board, has cast doubt on how the 2024 Florida State team will have fared when the dust settles come December.
"2 weeks FROM HELL for Florida State. Go to Ireland and lose to Georgia Tech. Have to deal with talking heads and rivals dancing on their grave.
Come home to bounce back and get blown out by Boston College. Nole Fans are PISSED and rightfully so. From potentially playing for a national championship to this. Damn."
RGIII is right. Many Seminole fans are calling for a quarterback change to help salvage the season and even went as far as chanting, 'We want Brock!' during last week's loss. Redshirt freshman Brock Glenn took over late last year after Heisman finalist Jordan Travis' season was cut short by injury, and backup Tate Rodemaker entered the transfer portal.
Uiagalelei completed 50 percent of his passes against Boston College on 42 attempts, with a touchdown and an interception, but drops by receivers and an abandoned running game, which accounted for only 21 yards, didn’t do him any favors. The Seminoles have a lot to figure out if they want to salvage the season. They are currently on a bye week before facing off against Norvell's former team, the Memphis Tigers, on September 14.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Stars Sound Off Following Disastrous Home Opener
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Highest And Lowest Graded Seminoles From FSU's Loss To Boston College
• 14 Notes Regarding Florida State's Upset Loss To Boston College
• 14 Notes Regarding Florida State's Defeat To Georgia Tech
• Full Comments From FSU's Mike Norvell After Another Disappointing Defeat