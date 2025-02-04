Former Miami quarterback trolls Florida and Florida State with rivalry T-shirt
Former Miami quarterback Cam Ward decided to troll the state of Florida by wearing a T-shirt labeling Miami, Florida State, and Florida as ‘The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.’ But as Tuco once put it in The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, ‘There are two kinds of people in the world: Those who come through the door, and those who come through the window.’ Over the past decade, the Miami Hurricanes have done a lot more sneaking through windows than kicking down doors.
The gesture shows that the rivalry between the three schools remains strong, and as much as Miami head coach Mario Cristobal's coaching style resembles a spaghetti western, the Hurricanes failed (again) to win the ACC. Although Ward did join the 'Canes for a one-and-done season and helped them to a 42-41 loss against Iowa in the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl.
Granted, Miami beat FSU last season 36-14 last year on the back of the Heisman finalist, but Florida State still holds the edge in the past decade and, more importantly, the past 15 meetings 10-5.
The Florida State and Miami game is set for October 4 inside Doak Campbell Stadium and will feature a new round of quarterbacks on both sides. Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos will be in garnet and gold and Georgia transfer Carson Beck will be under center in Coral Gables.
From the infamous Wide Rights and Wide Lefts to the ‘Block at the Rock,’ 4th and 14, and the ‘Tyler Van Spike,’ this rivalry has produced plenty of unforgettable moments. When the two teams face off in October, expect another chapter in the storied series.
