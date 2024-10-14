Freshman Spotlight: FSU's Landen Thomas Earns Week Six Top Performance Accolade
There has been a rallying cry from the Florida State fan base to inject the freshmen from the No. 11 recruiting class a year ago. After starting 1-5 in 2024, some have been left scratching their heads as to what to do with the 2023 ACC Champions after losing so much talent to the NFL.
Redshirt freshman Brock Glenn got the nod in last week's 29-13 loss to Clemson after transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was ruled out of the game due to injury. Glenn threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns in his third career start, and people around the country got to see former 4-star tight end Landen Thomas back in action, who scored his first career touchdown reception against SMU a week prior.
ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill took notice of Thomas' performance last weekend and added him to his top freshman performances of week six.
The 6'4'' 235 pound true freshman out of Moultrie, GA joined FSU as the No. 1 tight end in the country last season and led the team against Clemson with seven receptions for 80 yards and a career long of 35 yards, averaging 11.4 yards per catch.
With an offense that is struggling to put more than 20 points on the board, young players like Thomas paired with other true freshmen Amaree Williams, Kam Davis, and Lawayne McCoy could give the Seminoles a boost heading into the second half of the season.
Florida State is coming off of its second bye week and will face a 5-0 Duke Blue Devils team on the road next Friday. With injuries piling up on both sides of the ball, the 'Noles will need to rely on some of the talented freshmen to get the job done.
