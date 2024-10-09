FSU Football Drops Out Of Top 50 In ESPN SP+ Rankings
The Florida State Seminoles have slid once again in ESPN’s SP+ rankings, finally falling out of the top-50 ranking with the 1-5 record in mind. According to the news company, SP+ is a “tempo and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency … simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.” FSU finds itself ranked #68 after Week 6, falling 10 spots from its Week 5 position, the second highest-ranked 1-5 team (Kansas) according to the model.
The ’Noles and Jayhawks were the only one-win teams in the top 75 last week, but 1-4 Mississippi State crept in, taking the 73rd spot. Interestingly, the SP+ model from ESPN’s Bill Connelly has two undefeated teams directly behind FSU as Army and Navy nab the 69th and 70th spots, respectively.
Florida State did, in fact, add a loss to their record on Saturday. However, the offense looked more productive despite only producing 13 points against the rival Clemson Tigers at home. Brock Glenn got the start, replacing the injured (and already struggling) DJ Uiagalelei. Glenn looked more mobile and showcased a command of the offense that will be necessary to salvage any momentum heading into next season.
The Garnet and Gold will once again look to turn the tide and keep their undefeated streak against the 5-1 Duke Blue Devils after a bye week. Kickoff takes place on Friday, Oct. 18, in Durham, North Carolina.
Duke is coming off a 10-point loss to Georgia Tech, 24-14. They will also have a bye week before facing the Seminoles.
