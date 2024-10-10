Florida State's Alex Atkins Discusses Offensive Ineptitude
The Florida State Seminoles are 1-5 through six games, their worst start to a season since 1975, and despite the high preseason expectations, things seemingly continue to get worse when it doesn't look like the bottom can continue to fall out. A huge reason for the awful start to the 2024 season are struggles on the offensive side of the ball, as the team is averaging a mere 14.83 points per game, unable to score more than 21 points all season.
Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins discussed some of Florida State's offensive failures, specifically on the offensive line, and also some of the positives he has seen from the team halfway through the season.
"It goes into a multitude of things, and first it starts with me, and what position I'm putting them in and who I got out there and what decisions I'm making, so it starts with assessing the six weeks and watching every run scheme, every play, every moment, who did what, who didn't what, and make sure whatever they're doing well I find a way to allow them to do that. It can't be what I think will work or what the defense is giving us, it's got to be what we've shown that we are actually capable of," Atkins said regarding the struggles on the offensive line.
Atkins continued, specifically discussing how important it is for the O-Line to regroup following a bad rep or executuion on a play. He mentioned that getting beat out on a rep is simply a part of the game, but all he can ask of his players is for their fundamentals to be there and for them to be in the right headspace each rep.
"I would say the majority of the time it's gonna be a fundamental technique issue, because if you step too short, hands too wide- things like that. But sometimes, you just get run over, and that's a part of the game too, you might just be on your heels and get run over, so that's gonna happen too, but my deal is what's going to happen the next rep because it's unrealistic to think that's not going to happen. It's going to happen, now what is going to define you moving forward, that's the progress that we're looking for."
Week in and week out, one major problem for the offense has been something entirely avoidable, and that is penalties. In last week's game against Clemson, the FSU offensive line committed three of the team's seven penalties, all three being holding calls. Atkins commented on how important it is for his players to be aware of the situation they're in to avoid a flag being thrown, negating what could be a potentially game changing play and instead pushing the team back ten yards.
"One of them was when our guy was getting run over, and he kinda grabbed him on the way down, that was the issue. And then holdings happen when you break the contain of the pocket so you might be thinking the quarterback is behind and then the quarterback scrambles, or he thinks the quarterback moves one way and he didn't. So those holding penalties go back to technique fundamentals, hands inside, and when I do get outside the pocket and I feel a tug, accelerate my feet or let go so you won't get the minus ten."
Despite the flaws the offense has, there were some positive takeaways from Saturday's loss to the Tigers, especially when it came to younger players being able to take the field. With quarterback DJ Uiagalelei out for an extended time due to a hand injury sustained at SMU, redshirt freshman Brock Glenn got the call-up for his third career start, and he didn't disappoint, throwing for 228 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for another 15 yards. Atkins commented on Glenn's performance, emphasizing how much he has improved since his starts in the ACC Championship and Orange Bowl.
"I thought he was good, good decisions, good ball location, played with a lot of confidence, which Brock always plays with a lot of confidence. I was proud of him because you look at Brock's first two starts, and him growing now into his second year, he's taken that normal progression that he needs, but I thought he did a really good job of being poised, under control. He took a shot, then got back up and kept going and I think that was a big moment for him."
Another member of the 2023 recruiting class got the call-up for a starting role due to injuries in the O-Line room. After being named offensive scout team player of the year as a true freshman, Andre' Otto has taken strides in the offseason and worked his way to the top. Although it was his first career start and only the third in-game appearance of his career, Otto held his own against what may be the best defensive front the Seminoles will face all season. Atkins mentioned that Otto continues to impress with the mindset he brings in every day.
"I give Otto a lot of credit, because he saw some issues that he hadn't seen in practice show up in a game, and he was just in there working on them now, so I'm proud of his mindset, his approach, and how good he wants to be."
While the Florida State Seminoles search for any possible answers to get back to their winning ways during the second of three BYE weeks, they will see the field again on October 18th against the Duke Blue Devils.
