FSU Football's Mike Norvell Recaps Brock Glenn's Performance Against Clemson
The Florida State Seminoles are in their second bye week of the season after coming off a 29-13 loss to Clemson at home during a 1-5 losing season that continues to plague the 'Noles. There were bright spots during the bout, which featured redshirt freshman Brock Glenn making his first start of the 2024 season in lieu of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who is expected to be out for "a few weeks" due to injury.
Glenn threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, along with an interception, and seemingly breathed a bit of life into an offense that had appeared stagnant throughout the first six games. While the Seminole run game has been 'embarrassing' according to head coach Mike Norvell, the 6'2'', 215-pound quarterback out of Covington, TN impressed Norvell with his performance.
"I thought he did a good job. I mean, there were some things early—opportunities that you'd love for us to be able to connect on—but I thought his response in the course of the game was really good," Norvell said after Tuesday's practice.
The stat sheet wasn't the only outlier, despite the loss, but the composure Norvell said helped rally the team. He added that other players, regardless of who is under center will need to help out that position and that the consistency on offense isn't showing up.
"After the interception, to come back the next drive and (He) led us down to a touchdown drive with some big throws. There are some things where, obviously, guys have got to help that position out in finishing plays. But also, we've got some younger players or newcomers, just the consistency of the timing and being where they are supposed to be," Norvell continued. "There were a couple of times, whether the route depth was a little too deep or where we were holding the ball a little too long which allowed the rush to get there, and as the game progressed there were times when maybe he held the ball too long waiting to see whether things were on point with timing and just the confidence in that."
Glenn also showed flashes of his mobility, something Florida State fans are used to after watching now New York Jets quarterback Jordan Travis dice up defenses with his legs for the last five years. He was able to convert critical third and fourth downs on the ground and showed his ability to throw on the run at times.
"He was able to keep plays alive with his legs and I thought he located the ball in the intermediate game...he absolutely ripped it and I was really proud of him for that."
Behind Glenn is true freshman Luke Kromenhoek, a former 4-star recruit out of Benedictine Military School. Norvell has continuously praised the entirety of his quarterback room and said that if Kromenhoek continues on his path and preparation, he will be ready when his number is called.
"I'm really pleased with what I saw from Brock and, obviously, he played at a very high level, and he's going to continue to do that and Luke is going to have to continue to prepare in the way that he is," Norvell said. "He's got to expect to play in every game, and as long as he continues to do that, he is going to be ready when his number is called."
The bye week should give both quarterbacks time to settle into their new roles while also giving everyone on the roster an opportunity to fill positions void of production. The 'Noles are set to face Duke on the road on Friday, October 18, and the field could look vastly different when the starting 11 on both sides run through the tunnel at 7:00 p.m.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
