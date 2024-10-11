Former FSU Star Cornerback Picks Off First Pass With San Francisco 49ers
Former Florida State stars are popping up with big plays across the NFL as the middle of the season quickly approaches.
Rookie cornerback Renardo Green was one of ten players selected from FSU during the 2024 NFL Draft. The second-round pick has been doing his part to fit in with a San Francisco 49ers' squad that is coming off a Super Bowl appearance. Green has contributed on defense and special teams but Week 6 marked his first start and he made the most of it.
The former Seminole made the biggest play of his professional career to date during a divisional matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Green picked off Seahawks' standout quarterback Geno Smith in the fourth quarter and returned the interception 20 yards into the red zone.
Three plays later, San Francisco punched in another touchdown to extend its lead in an eventual 36-24 victory. To make it an even better night in Tallahassee, former FSU linebacker Tatum Bethune recovered a fumble on a kickoff earlier in the game for the 49ers. Green finished the win with a career-high six tackles, one interception, and two pass deflections. He only had four total tackles on the season prior to this outing as the rookie continues to settle in.
Green is coming off a college career at Florida State where he won an ACC Championship and was named second-team all-conference in 2023. He developed into a full-time starter during his final two years with the programs as the Seminoles won 10+ games in both seasons. Green appeared in 53 games, with 32 starts, and totaled 148 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 22 pass deflections, and one interception during his time in garnet and gold.
