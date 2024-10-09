Adam Fuller Takes Full Responsibility for FSU's Defensive Struggles
It's been a tale of two cities for the Florida State defense in 2024 as the 'Noles are 1-5 on the season and haven't been able to climb out of the hole that's been dug for one reason or another. On paper, they had the No. 7 transfer class in the country, which included players like Marvin Jones, Jr., and returned what was expected to be one of the best defensive lines in the country, despite losing Jared Verse and Braden Fiske to the NFL.
In reality, Florida State has lost five games and gave up 500 total yards last weekend against Clemson, while the offense has struggled to put 20 points on the board all year. The duality of Florida State's struggles doesn't solely fall on the defense; in the red zone, they've been able to hold teams to field goals the majority of the time. The problem is, they shouldn't be having to defend the red zone as often. When a team has seven field goal attempts in one game, there is a contrast between what is working and what is not, and solving that problem falls on the shoulders of defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, who is trying to retool what was once a championship defense.
"The response to them is good, but we just don't need to be in those situations," Fuller said in regard to giving up explosive plays. "It's frustrating. I'm trying to do everything I can to make sure we're stopping it. A few of those times, whether it's a missed tackle or a misfit, those are things that need to be cleaned up in order for us to play winning football."
The 'Noles are currently in a bye week and are working to correct the issues that have arisen due to injury, inexperience, and a myriad of other factors before going on the road to face Duke. Linebacker DJ Lundy was recently declared out for the remainder of the season, and the Seminole depth has been tested throughout all six games. It isn't a lie to say they aren't playing winning football — because they aren't. Bright spots and flashes have appeared at times, and despite giving up 500 yards to Clemson, the final score was 29-13, which is a relatively low spread given the stat sheet.
"When those moments come up in the game, whether it's a tackle, a pick, or a catch, you've got to execute and make them. That's how good teams win. When you don't make them, they turn into explosives, and you end up fighting an uphill battle," Fuller continued. "So, we’ve got to continue to find the right guys, put them in the right positions, and make those one-on-one plays."
Florida State managed to block two field goals in the loss last week, but in Fuller's and a lot of people's minds, they don't need to be down there in the first place. The issues on defense definitely aren't falling on deaf ears, however, Fuller is well aware of the deficiencies on his side of the ball, and the FSU coaching staff is working hard to fix them.
"You don't need to be down there, and some of those were responses to explosive plays," Fuller said. "I was proud of us for blocking two of the kicks. I thought our effort on the last field goal was really, really good. There's no reason we shouldn't have gotten our hands on that one as well."
A lack of turnovers has also been an issue in creating momentum for FSU. They have had two interceptions and one fumble recovery all season. Those types of plays are important, and Florida State's defense has been devoid of game-changing snaps. Fuller took full responsibility for this and said that at the end of the day, it was on him.
"We're not making them, and you know, I'm constantly (asking myself) am I doing enough to get enough people around the ball? Am I putting the right people where the ball's going to get thrown? Because, at the end of the day, let's be honest, if it isn't working, it's all on me. It really is, because I'm the one putting them out there and putting them in position — or I'm not."
It wouldn't be fair to place all of the blame on Fuller and the defense. Wherever the issues lie, there is a lot that can be fixed on both sides of the ball if Florida State wants to get back to 'winning football' and a chance at a bowl game.
Fuller's full interview can be seen below.
