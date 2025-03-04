FSU, Clemson, ACC release joint statement after lawsuit settlement
Charlotte, NC, Clemson, SC, and Tallahassee, FL – The ACC, Clemson University, and Florida State University announce today that they have resolved all ongoing legal disputes.
With this resolution, Clemson and Florida State will remain full members of the ACC, and the parties will dismiss all pending lawsuits in the states of Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.
As part of the settlement, the members of the ACC have agreed to build upon the previously announced success initiatives by creating an additional revenue distribution model that is based on viewership. The new and innovative model will continue to support the entire membership while adding a component directly focused on annual football and men's basketball viewership. As with success initiatives, ACC member schools will have the opportunity to earn increased viewership distributions from the ACC's media revenues and will be incentivized to take actions that enhance viewership across the ACC's 18 member schools.
"Today's resolution begins the next chapter of this storied league and further solidifies the ACC as a premier conference," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. "As we look ahead to our collective long-term future, I want to express my deepest appreciation to the ACC Board of Directors for its ongoing leadership, patience and dedication throughout this process. The league has competed at the highest level for more than 70 years and this new structure demonstrates the ACC embracing innovation and further incentivizing our membership based on competition and viewership results. The settlements, coupled with the ACC's continued partnership with ESPN, allow us to focus on our collective future - including Clemson and Florida State - united in an 18-member conference demonstrating the best in intercollegiate athletics."
"This settlement allows Clemson to remain nationally competitive at the highest levels and also makes our conference stronger," said Clemson University President Jim Clements, Ph.D. "I appreciate the efforts of the ACC members and Commissioner Phillips in the creation of this innovative conference model. We remain proud members of the ACC, one of the strongest conferences in the country and where our students, the other 17 ACC schools, and the league are committed to accomplishing greatness both on the field and in the classroom."
"We're very pleased to have reached a settlement that benefits not only Florida State, but the Atlantic Coast Conference as a whole," said Florida State University President Richard McCullough, Ph.D. "From the start, we've held firm to the belief that the best solution would be one that enables FSU and every ACC institution to earn enhanced revenue through performance. I want to thank Commissioner Jim Phillips and my colleagues on the ACC Board of Directors for their leadership, and we look forward to continuing our membership in the ACC."
STATEMENT FROM FSU BOARD OF TRUSTEES CHAIRMAN PETER COLLINS
"When this process began we were very clear about our reasons for pursuing litigation while remaining a constructive partner with the ACC and our fellow schools. I am very pleased that today's settlement successfully addresses every issue we passionately advocated for. It is an innovative, thoughtful solution that allows FSU and the ACC to emerge stronger and better prepared to navigate the ever-changing environment we are in."
STATEMENT FROM FSU VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS MICHAEL ALFORD
"This is a great path forward that provides every team in the conference the opportunity to reach benchmarks for additional financial distribution. FSU and the ACC have benefitted from more than 30 years of partnership. This solution, forged collaboratively by FSU, Clemson, and the ACC is a testament to our ability to work together to proactively address necessary actions for future success."
