FSU Defensive Back Ejected From Game Against Memphis
Bad continues to get worse for Florida State. The Seminoles entered Saturday looking to win their first game of the 2024 season but will have to complete another comeback to prevent an 0-3 start. The team trails 13-3 to Memphis at halftime and hasn't looked capable of doing anything positive on offense.
The Seminoles only compiled 67 yards of total offense during the first quarter, including a mere 31 passing yards as DJ Uiagalelei sits at 7/14 passing with no touchdowns and an interception.
To make things even more desperate for the Seminoles, the team kicked off the game without redshirt senior offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers, redshirt junior safety Shyheim Brown, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr., and redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy due to different ailments. Plus, senior linebacker Cam Riley departed to the locker room after being injured in the first quarter.
Florida State will be missing at least one player for the remainder of the game. Redshirt freshman Edwin Joseph recorded a big hit on punt coverage midway through the second quarter to pin Memphis at its own 12. It seemed like a potential momentum play for the Seminoles at the time. However, during the ensuing commercial break, replay review announced it was reviewing the hit for targeting.
It didn't take long for the penalty to be confirmed, meaning Joseph is ejected for the rest of the contest and FSU was docked 15 yards. Since the 'foul' occured in the first half, Joseph shouldn't have to miss the beginning of Florida State's ACC contest against Cal next weekend.
Prior to being removed from the game, Joseph was credited with one total tackle. He also delivered a big hit on special teams in FSU's loss to Georgia Tech. Joseph is listed as a co-backup to Azareye'h Thomas at one of the cornerback positions.
NoleGameday will continue to provide updates when necessary.
