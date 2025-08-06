Nole Gameday

FSU football assesses strengths, weaknesses after preseason scrimmage

The Seminoles have completed their first test of the preseason.

Tommy Mire

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; aFlorida State head coach Mike Norvell answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; aFlorida State head coach Mike Norvell answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their first fall scrimmage of 2025. With a new offensive and defensive coaching staff in tow, the 'Noles are looking to rebound into ACC and playoff contention.

Standouts come and go, but those who truly make an impact might bask in the spotlight or have their names etched in brick outside the Moore Athletic Center, and both can be true at once. Either way, the Seminoles are poised for a breakout year, and they'll have to earn it, with one of the toughest schedules in college football beginning with their August 30 kickoff against Alabama.

Florida State Wraps Up First Preseason Scrimmage

Mike Norvell
Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

"I thought it was a good first scrimmage, you kind of get a sense of exactly where we are," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said to the media on Tuesday.

There has been a question mark under center for the 'Noles heading into this season. Florida State brought in Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos alongside a slew of talented coordinators to right the ship. All in all, it still remains a team effort.

"There are some things that we absolutely have got to get cleaned up. We had some foolish penalties that showed up tonight that extended drives and cost us in moments. We've got to be more disciplined."

Mike Norvell Names A Few Scrimmage Standouts

Randy Pittman
Sep 14, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Caleb Fox (90) attempts a tackle on UCF Knights tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (5) during the fourth quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Nebraska transfer lineman James Williams will be a name to look out for this year, alongside wide receivers Duce Robinson and Squirrel White. Threats on the outside are only as good as blocking in the pocket, and, to Norvell, UCF transfer Randy Pittman, Jr., has seemingly stood out through the first week of fall.

"Duce Robinson had a big play in a conversion. Randy Pittman showed up with another big play. There were some times that Tommy was able to extend the play utilizing his legs as well, and I thought that the running backs ran really hard."

With three weeks to go before the season opener, the foundation is being laid, but flashes of promise and reminders of the work are still ahead. The Seminoles aren’t polished yet, but if the early returns are any indication, they might just have the right pieces in place for a turnaround year.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage.

