FSU football assesses strengths, weaknesses after preseason scrimmage
The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their first fall scrimmage of 2025. With a new offensive and defensive coaching staff in tow, the 'Noles are looking to rebound into ACC and playoff contention.
Standouts come and go, but those who truly make an impact might bask in the spotlight or have their names etched in brick outside the Moore Athletic Center, and both can be true at once. Either way, the Seminoles are poised for a breakout year, and they'll have to earn it, with one of the toughest schedules in college football beginning with their August 30 kickoff against Alabama.
Florida State Wraps Up First Preseason Scrimmage
"I thought it was a good first scrimmage, you kind of get a sense of exactly where we are," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said to the media on Tuesday.
There has been a question mark under center for the 'Noles heading into this season. Florida State brought in Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos alongside a slew of talented coordinators to right the ship. All in all, it still remains a team effort.
"There are some things that we absolutely have got to get cleaned up. We had some foolish penalties that showed up tonight that extended drives and cost us in moments. We've got to be more disciplined."
Mike Norvell Names A Few Scrimmage Standouts
Nebraska transfer lineman James Williams will be a name to look out for this year, alongside wide receivers Duce Robinson and Squirrel White. Threats on the outside are only as good as blocking in the pocket, and, to Norvell, UCF transfer Randy Pittman, Jr., has seemingly stood out through the first week of fall.
"Duce Robinson had a big play in a conversion. Randy Pittman showed up with another big play. There were some times that Tommy was able to extend the play utilizing his legs as well, and I thought that the running backs ran really hard."
With three weeks to go before the season opener, the foundation is being laid, but flashes of promise and reminders of the work are still ahead. The Seminoles aren’t polished yet, but if the early returns are any indication, they might just have the right pieces in place for a turnaround year.
