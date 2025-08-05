How Jets rookie was impressed by former FSU football QB Jordan Travis
Florida State rose back to the heights the program was used to in 2022-23, winning 10+ games in back-to-back seasons, including a 13-1 campaign and ACC Championship in 2023. At the forefront of the Seminoles' rise was star quarterback Jordan Travis, who developed as much as anyone during his five seasons in Tallahassee.
Travis retired from playing football in April but his impact is still remembered his teammates.
Jordan Travis Was More Than Just A Great Football Player
Former FSU cornerback and New York Jets rookie Azareye'h Thomas reflected on what it was like stepping onto the field with Travis. Thomas called the dynamic quarterback the best leader he's ever played with.
“He [Jordan Travis] was a great teammate, really the best leader I have ever played with," Thomas said to reporters over the weekend. "It was unfortunate, but like I always say, everything happens for a reason; there is always a greater purpose for everything.”
Though he wasn't known for being overly vocal, when he did, everyone listened. Travis set an example through his work, becoming a crucial part of Florida State's rise on and off the field.
Travis and Thomas briefly reunited with the Jets before the former stepped away from the game earlier this year.
Thomas is one of four former Seminoles on New York's roster this preseason, joining outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson, defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi, and wide receiver Ontaria Wilson
An Injury From Jordan Travis' Career At Florida State Forced Him To Retire From The NFL
Travis revealed in late April that his leg injury, stemming from a hip-drop tackle in Florida State's home finale against North Alabama in November of 2023, hadn't responded during his rehab efforts. The ailment prematurely ended Travis's college career and prevented him from taking the field at the professional level.
The New York Jets selected Travis in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was one of ten former Seminoles to be drafted that year. In the end, Travis was never able to practice or appear in a game with the Jets, spending his rookie season on the Non-Football Injury List.
Though his next chapter hasn't been confirmed, Norvell is leaving the door open for Travis to return to Florida State as a member of the program.
"I've talked to Jordan, he's been up [to Tallahassee]. I love him, he's family to me. Obviously, supporting him in every way of these next steps in his journey," Norvell said to NoleGameday's Austin Veazey at the ACC Kickoff. "I know he's still finishing some things rehab-wise, even though he's retired from the game of football, you're still making sure he's in all places of what he needs to be moving forward."
Reflecting On Jordan Travis' Career At Florida State
Travis transferred to Florida State from Louisville, shocking the fanbase with an electric debut against Boston College in 2019. He made massive developments as a passer over the years, becoming the pinnacle of what Norvell wanted a player to represent on and off the field.
The Florida native ended his time at FSU as the program's all-time leader in total touchdowns (98), total yards of offense (10,554 yards), rushing yards by a QB (1,910 yards), and QB rushing touchdowns (31). The only player in program history to be ranked in the top 10 of the Seminoles' career passing touchdowns and rushing touchdown lists, Travis was a true dual-threat.
Travis concluded his career in garnet and gold with 28 victories as the starting quarterback, tied for No. 2 on the all-time list with Chris Rix. He guided the Seminoles to back-to-back double-digit win seasons for the first time since 2015-16, helping the program climb out of a brutal stretch in Florida State history.
During his college career, Travis appeared in 49 games, with 38 starts, and completed 637/1,027 passes for 8,715 yards with 66 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. He also rushed 417 times for 1,950 yards with 31 more scores while adding three catches for 11 yards and a touchdown.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
