FSU Football Now In Mix For Ascending Quarterback Recruit

Florida State's quarterback room has shifted in a big way since the conclusion of the 2025 season. The Seminoles have added four new faces to the unit, including projected starter Ashton Daniels and JUCO Player of the Year Malachi Marshall.

With that, veteran staffer Austin Tucker has stepped into the quarterbacks coach role after Tony Tokarz departed for the offensive coordinator job at Buffalo.

Tucker has displayed his recruiting chops in the past. Moving forward, adding high-level talent to the room through the high school ranks will be an important goal.

Florida State Offers Ascending 2027 QB

Davin Davidson/Twitter

On Tuesday, Florida State became the latest program to offer ascending quarterback Davin Davidson. The rising senior and three-star prospect referred to a conversation with Tucker when revealing the news on social media.

Davidson recently impressed at The Opening and the Elite 11 Regional in Miami. He's expected to climb the rankings swiftly if he continues on this trajectory throughout the offseason.

The Florida native has already reported offers from North Carolina State, Northwestern, and Marshall, among others.

In his first season as the starting quarterback for Cardinal Mooney High School, Davidson helped guide the program to a state championship. He completed 137/212 passes for 2,360 yards with 23 touchdowns to six interceptions. Davidson added 81 yards and three more scores on the ground.

Davidson is still relatively early in his development but he exudes a ton of upside. He's more of a pocket passer than a true dual-threat. Davidson's 6-foot-6, 215-pound frame coupled with his skillset will have the skills lining up over the next few months.

The promising quarterback is regarded as the No. 884 overall prospect, the No. 71 QB, and the No. 91 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 17 in the country.

The Seminoles haven't added a quarterback to #Tribe27 yet.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Ashton Daniels

Redshirt Senior Dean DeNobile

Redshirt Junior Michael Grant

Junior Malachi Marshall

Redshirt Freshman Kevin Sperry

True Freshman Jaden O'Neal

