FSU Football Showing Interest in Georgia Bulldogs Running Back Commit

The offseason has truly arrived for the Florida State Seminoles with the NCAA transfer portal madness finally over.

Much of the focus over the next few months will be on the recruiting trail. Florida State has failed to consistently acquire in elite talent from the prep ranks throughout head coach Mike Norvell's tenure.

The Seminoles are hoping to begin righting the ship after hiring a pair of promising recruiters, running backs coach Kam Martin and EDGEs coach Nick Williams. Martin and Williams bring plenty of energy to the table, along with competitive mindsets.

Martin is taking a stab at one recruit who is currently bound for the SEC.

FSU RBs Coach Kam Martin Visits Georgia Commit

Over the weekend, Martin was in the Peach State to visit three-star running back Noah Parker, who has been committed to Georgia since November. Parker was decked out in Florida State in a post to social media that he later deleted.

Parker has held an offer from the Seminoles for nearly two years, and he was in Tallahassee to watch FSU take down Alabama last August. However, this was his first opportunity to meet Martin.

During his junior season at Macon County High School, Parker rushed 183 times for 1,303 yards and 19 touchdowns. He caught 12 passes for 140 yards and three more scores. Parker had three games with 100+ yards, including a season-high 18 rushes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-46 loss to Manchester High School on September 5.

Parker is a name to know at running back alongside four-star Brayden Tyson and four-star Nigel Newkirk, among others.

The 5-foot-9, 198-pound ballcarrier is regarded as the No. 588 overall prospect, the No. 46 RB, and the No. 65 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 17 in the country.

The Seminoles haven't added a running back to the fold yet.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

